TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Aug 16, 2021, 19:20 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BUILDDIRECT.COM TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BILD")
[formerly BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. ("BILD.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Company Tier Reclassification, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of VLCTY Capital Inc. (the "Company") (now renamed BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc.) described in its filing statement dated August 4, 2021 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, effective at the opening on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from BILD.P to BILD and the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company, thereafter the "Resulting Issuer". The Qualifying Transaction ("QT") includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.
1. Acquisition of BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. ("BuildDirect")
Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated as of April 30, 2021 among the Company, 9923896 Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and BuildDirect, the parties completed an amalgamation, as a result of which, the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of BuildDirect by way of the amalgamation
BuildDirect is an innovative marketplace for purchasing and selling building materials online. The BuildDirect platform connects homeowners and home improvement professionals in North America with suppliers and sellers of quality building materials from around the world, including flooring, tile, decking and more.
Concurrent with the QT, BuildDirect completed a brokered private placement offering (the "Concurrent Financing") of 3,487,000 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt"), at a price of $5.75 per Subscription Receipt (the "Offering Price") under the terms of an Agency Agreement with CIBC World Markets Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp. Cormark Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd., and PI Financial Corp. (the "Agents") which is equivalent to $5.75 per Resulting Issuer common share. The aggregate gross proceeds of the Concurrent Financing are $20,050,250 (the "Offering").
Each Subscription Receipt was automatically exchangeable, without additional payment of additional consideration, into one (1) BuildDirect common share (each, an "Underlying Share") and one (1) BuildDirect Warrant (each, an "Underlying Warrant"). On closing of the QT, each Underlying Share was automatically exchanged, without additional payment of additional consideration, for one Resulting Issuer Share and each Underlying Warrant was automatically exchanged, without additional payment of additional consideration, for one Resulting Issuer warrant. Each Resulting Issuer warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) Resulting Issuer common share at an exercise price of $6.90 at any time prior to the date that is 24 months from the closing of the QT.
For further information, see the Filing Statement, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
|
Post-consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
29,645,485
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
13,589,074
|
shares, 2,226,569 stock options and 2,205,038 warrants
|
113,046
|
shares are subject to an 18 month staged release under the
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
BILD
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
12009C109
2. Company Tier Reclassification
In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:
Classification:
Tier 1
3. Resume Trading:
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will resume as common shares of BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc.
________________________________________
GOTHAM RESOURCE CORP. ("GHM.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the bulletin dated August 12, 2021, effective at market open on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading. The Company completed its public offering of securities on August 16, 2021. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the public offering was $400,000 (4,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).
________________________________________
SATELLOS BIOSCIENCE INC. ("MSCL")
[formerly, iCo Therapeutics Inc. ("ICO")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Reverse Takeover-Completed:
The TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Satellos Bioscience Inc. ("Satellos") information circular dated June 24, 2021 (formerly, iCo Therapeutics Inc.) (the "Company") which describes the Company's Reverse Takeover, which includes the following transactions:
Pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated March 21, 2021, as amended effective as of April 30, 2021 (the "Agreement"), the Company (formerly, iCo Therapeutics Inc.) has acquired all shares of Satellos in exchange for 18,680,699 million common shares on a post-consolidation basis (described below) of the Company at a deemed price of $1.70 per share for an aggregate deemed value of $31,757,188 million (excluding the concurrent financing of subscription receipts).
For further information, refer to the Company's closing news release dated August 13, 2021 and it's information circular dated June 24, 2021 filed on SEDAR.
Private Placement-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on March 22, 2021 and April 23, 2021. The private placement raised $7,249,999.95 through the issuance of 4,264,705 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at a price of $1.70 per Subscription Receipt on a post consolidated basis. Each Subscription Receipt automatically converted into one common share on meeting escrow conditions and closing of the transaction:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,264,705 shares (on a post-consolidation basis)
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.70 per share (on a post-consolidation basis)
|
Number of Placees:
|
50 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
117,647
|
[1 placee]
|
Agent's Fee:
|
Bloom Burton Securities Inc. and Richardson Wealth Ltd. – An aggregate cash payment of $435,000 and
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated April 27, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.
Name Change and Consolidation:
The Company has consolidated its share capital on a 20 old for one 1 new basis (the "Consolidation") and the name of the Company has been changed to Satellos Bioscience Inc. as follows:
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, the common shares of Satellos Bioscience Inc. will be listed on the Exchange, and the common shares of iCo Therapeutics Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a Tier 2 'life sciences' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which
|
32,866,748 Shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
12,329,040 common shares, 16,058 warrants and 386,600 options will be
|
120,440 common shares will be subject to Tier 2 Value escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
MSCL
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
80401L308
|
(new)
|
Issuer Contact:
|
Frank Gleeson
|
Issuer Address:
|
65 Front Street East, Suite 201
|
Toronto, Ontario M5E 1B5
|
Issuer Phone Number:
|
Issuer email:
|
905.336.6128
|
Resume Trading:
|
Effective at the opening on Wednesday August 18, 2021, the trading symbol for the Company will change from
________________________________________
SPACKMAN EQUITIES GROUP INC. ("SQG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on July 06, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, August 18, 2021, the common shares of Spackman Equities Group Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Holding Company' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
14,890,018
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
SQG
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
846311207
|
(NEW)
________________________________________
SPARTAN DELTA CORP. ("SDE") ("SDE.N)
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Subscription Receipts Offering, New Listing-Subscription Receipts
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Prospectus-Subscription Receipts Offering
The Company's short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated August 10, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions. The Prospectus qualifies the public distribution of subscription receipts of the Company (the "Offering"), the material terms of which are described below, and has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the Prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.
|
Underwriters:
|
National Bank Financial Inc. and CIBC World Markets Inc., and including
|
Offering:
|
The Offering consists of the issuance of 29,703,000 subscription receipts
|
Offering Price:
|
$5.05 per Subscription Receipt
|
Underwriters' Fee:
|
4.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering, other than in respect of certain
The closing of the Offering is scheduled to occur on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. It is expected that the gross proceeds of the closing of the Offering will be $150,000,150. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.
New Listing-Subscription Receipts
The Subscription Receipts will be listed and admitted to trading on TSX Venture Exchange, on the effective dates stated below. The Company is classified as an "Oil and Gas Exploration Development" Company.
|
Commence Date:
|
The Subscription Receipts will commence trading on TSX Venture
The closing of the Offering is scheduled to occur on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
Alberta
|
Capitalization:
|
29,703,000 Subscription Receipts will be issued and outstanding.
|
Issue price per security:
|
$5.05 per Subscription Receipt
|
Transfer Agent and Escrow Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
SDE.N
|
CUSIP Number:
|
84678A 12 8
|
Conversion:
|
Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, without
|
Delisting:
|
The Subscription Receipts will be listed and posted for trading until the earlier
The Subscription Receipts will be governed by the terms of the subscription receipt agreement as described above that will be executed on or prior to the closing date of the Offering.
The Subscription Receipts will be issued pursuant to a prospectus dated August 10, 2021 of 29,703,000 Subscription Receipts at a price of $5.05 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt will entitle the holder thereof to receive, without payment of additional consideration or further action of the holder thereof, and subject to the terms and conditions of a subscription receipt agreement to be entered into between the Company, the Underwriters and the Escrow Agent of the Subscription Receipts, one common share in the capital of the Company upon satisfaction of the following: (i) all conditions, undertakings and other matters to be satisfied, completed and otherwise met prior to the completion of the Velvet Acquisition (as defined in the prospectus) have been satisfied, completed and otherwise met and (ii) there have been no material amendments of the terms and conditions of the Velvet Acquisition Agreement which have not been approved by the Underwriters (the "Escrow Release Conditions") and release of the Escrowed Funds in connection with the closing of the Velvet Acquisition.
________________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
HOMERUN RESOURCES INC. ("HMR.H")
[formerly ENVIROTEK REMEDIATION INC. ("ETK.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
NEX Company
Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on July 30, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Tuesday, August 17, 2021, the common shares of Homerun Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Envirotek Remediation Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
18,695,903
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
HMR.H
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
43758P108
|
(new)
________________________________________
21/08/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ARANJIN RESOURCES LTD. ("ARJN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Share Purchase Agreement dated June 20, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between the Company's subsidiaries FSD Holdings Limited and FSD Brazil Limited (collectively, the "Sellers"), and Geomma Geologia SCMA (the "Purchaser"), as amended on July 1, 2021. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchaser will acquire all of the issued and outstanding quotas of Five Star Mineração Ltda. ("FSML"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and the owner of the Company's mineral properties in Brazil, including the Catalão Project.
In order to acquire the quotas of FSML, the Purchaser will make a cash consideration of up to $4,000,000 and grant the Sellers a 1% NSR on any production of the Catalão Project. The cash consideration is only payable if and when the Catalão Project becomes operational.
For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 21, 2020.
________________________________________
BINOVI TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("VISN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:37 a.m. PST, August 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DGTL HOLDINGS INC. ("DGTL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, August 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Royalty Portfolio Sale and Purchase Agreement dated June 30, 2021, as amended July 15, 2021 (the "Agreement"), whereby Electric Royalties Ltd. (the "Company") has acquired from Vox Royalty Corp. ("VOX") the following royalty interests:
- a 2.5% gross concentrate sales royalty on graphite production at the Graphmada Graphite Mining Complex located in Madagascar and operated by Bass Metals Ltd.; and
- (a 0.75% gross revenue royalty on graphite production at the Yalbra Graphite Project located in Western Australia and owned by Buxton Resources Limited.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has made a cash payment of $50,000 and issued to VOX an aggregate of 7,270,408 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.392 per share, based on the 10-day VWAP per share prior to issuance.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 18, 2021, July 5, 2021 and August 16, 2021.
________________________________________
ENGAGEMENT LABS INC. ("EL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, August 13, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES CORP. ("SPOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES CORP. ("SPOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, August 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES CORP. ("SPOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:31 a.m. PST, August 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES CORP. ("SPOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, August 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GOTHAM RESOURCE CORP. ("GHM.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:58 a.m. PST, August 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MICHICHI CAPITAL CORP. ("MCCP.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.
________________________________________
MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. ("MHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:18 a.m. PST, August 16, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. ("MHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, August 16, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 5, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,511,636 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.55 per share
|
Warrants:
|
755,817 share purchase warrants to purchase 755,817 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$2.10 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
31 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
80,000
|
[2 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $45,570.00 and 29,400 Finder's Warrants that are
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 5, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
OPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC. ("OPW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Property Purchase and Sale Agreement dated July 16, 2021 between James M. Proudfoot and Perry MacKinnon (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company whereby the Company has acquired a 100% interest in the Chapel Island gold property located in central Newfoundland and Labrador. The aggregate consideration is $25,000 and 250,000 common shares (50% to each of the Vendors). The property is subject to a 1.5% new smelter return royalty of which the Company may purchase 0.5% for $1,000,000 subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.
________________________________________
PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Earn-In Agreement dated July 16, 2021 (the "Agreement"), between Palladium One Mining Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Optionor"), whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% undivided working interest in certain mineral claims (the "Cupa Lake Property"), consisting of 250 hectares 8 km east of the Smoke Lake zone and approximately 65 km northeast of Marathon, Ontario.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest the in Property by making aggregate cash payments of $58,000, issuing 90,000 common shares and by incurring $180,000 of cumulative exploration expenditures over a three-year period.
The Property is also subject to a 1% NSR royalty, of which 50% may be purchased by the Company for $1,000,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 27, 2021.
_______________________________________
RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 20, 2021 and July 21, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,792,880 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.65 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
RIO2 LIMITED ("RIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective August 5, 2021, the Company's (final) Short Form Prospectus dated August 4, 2021 qualifying the distribution of 38,500,000 common shares of the Company, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut and Northwest Territories Securities Commissions.
The Exchange has been advised that the closing of the offering occurred on August 10, 2021, for gross proceeds of CDN$28,778,750.
|
Offering:
|
44,275,000 common shares (which includes 5,775,000 shares of the
|
Share Price:
|
CDN$0.65 per share
|
Underwriters:
|
Scotia Capital Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., Raymond James Ltd.,
|
Underwriter's Commission
|
Aggregate cash commissions of CDN$1,372,738
For further details, please refer to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated August 4, 2021 and filed on SEDAR and news releases July 20, 2021, July 21, 2021 and August 10, 2021.
________________________________________
TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 8, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,444,444 flow through shares
|
2,000,000 non-flow through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.675 per flow through share
|
$0.50 per non-flow through share
|
Number of Placees
|
23 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
294,028
|
[3 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities Inc. receives $60,000
|
PI Financial Corp. receives $6,000
|
Blue Lake Advisors SA receives $26,100
|
Sprott Capital Partners receives $68,175
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on. August 13, 2021. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
WAVERLEY PHARMA INC. ("WAVE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 16, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 10,000,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") to Dr. Albert Friesen (the "Guarantor") in connection with the collateral and guarantee provided by the Guarantor in his personal capacity and indirectly through ADF Family Holding Corp. and South Waverley Business and Science Centre Inc., entities controlled by the Guarantor, for a $3-million credit facility agreement by the Company with Steinbach Credit Union Ltd. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.11 per share for a period of five years from the date of issuance.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release issued on August 5, 2021.
_______________________________________
