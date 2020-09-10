TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
ABITIBI ROYALTIES INC. ("RZZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Common Share: $0.0125
Payable Date: October 30, 2020, November 30, 2020, December 31, 2020
Record Date: October 2, 2020, November 6, 2020, December 4, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: October 1, 2020, November 5, 2020, December 3, 2020
________________________________________
LAKE WINN RESOURCES CORP. ("LWR")
[formerly Equitorial Exploration Corp. ("EXX")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to Director's Resolutions dated August 12, 2020 and August 25, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening September 14, 2020, the common shares of Lake Winn Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Equitorial Exploration Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
9,415,083
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
LWR
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
511305104
|
(new)
________________________________________
NORTHERN VERTEX MINING CORP. ("NEE") ("NEE.DB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Replacement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Private Placement
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated July 26, 2016, the Exchange has accepted for filing the replacement debentures as announced on July 9, 2020:
|
Convertible Debentures:
|
CDN$6,710,000 principal amount unsecured convertible debentures
|
Conversion Price:
|
Reduced from CDN$0.50 principal amount outstanding per share to CDN$0.40
|
Maturity date:
|
Extended from May 21, 2021 to June 30, 2025
|
Interest rate:
|
5% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
20 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
David Splett
|
Y
|
up to 500,000
Delist
Effective at the close of business on Friday, September 11, 2020, the Company's unsecured subordinated convertible debentures will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange due to an early redemption effective July 31, 2020.
The Company's common shares will continue to trade on TSX Venture Exchange.
For further details, please refer the Company's news releases dated July 9, 2020, August 5, 2020 and September 9, 2020.
________________________________________
ROBEX RESOURCES INC. ("RBX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.04
Payable Date: September 25, 2020
Record Date: September 16, 2020
Ex-dividend Date: September 15, 2020
________________________________________
RYU APPAREL INC. ("RYU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 6, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated August 5, 2020 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Monday, September 14, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
__________________________________
20/09/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 7, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
66,666,666 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.27 per share
|
Warrants:
|
33,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 33,333,333 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.40 for a two-year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise
|
Number of Placees:
|
65 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
RF Securities Clearing LP ITF
|
21764233 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott)
|
Y
|
36,481,500
|
BMO Nesbitt Burns ITF Sam Leung
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Olga Miniotis (John Miniotis)
|
Y
|
99,966
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
670,900
|
[7 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Clarus Securities Inc. - $952,013.79 and $52,361.64 for advisory services plus
|
Haywood Securities Inc. - $6,750.54
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $18,591.12
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 1, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:05 a.m. PST, Sep. 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ARCWEST EXPLORATION INC. ("AWX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 12, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
19,350,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
9,675,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,675,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
46 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
John Meekison
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Pashleth Investments Ltd.
|
Y
|
50,000
|
Christina Boddy
|
Y
|
30,000
|
Tony Barresi
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Nigel Luckman
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Tyler Ruks
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Jeff Kyba
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [5 Placees]
|
P
|
1,250,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Blue Lakes Advisors SA
|
490,000 shares; 490,000 warrants
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
$6,300.00 cash; 63,000 warrants
|
Redplug Inc.
|
$17,500.00 cash; 175,000 warrants
|
Haywood Securities Inc
|
$17,500.00 cash; 175,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
One year to expiry
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Number of Warrants:
|
2,774,991
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
June 1, 2018, later extended to September 30, 2020
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.90
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
March 31, 2021
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 60,000,000 common shares and 30,000,000 warrants (this private placement occurred before the 2017 stock consolidation of 10 to 1), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on June 17, 2016.
__________________________________
BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:01 p.m. PST, September 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, September 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BRAVEHEART RESOURCES INC. ("BHT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 1, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,222,222 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.1125 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
2,222,222 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,222,222 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.1875 for a period of five years
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
Number of Shares
|
Reg Radford
|
I
|
888,889
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 1, 2020.
________________________________________
CORTUS METALS INC. ("CRTS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CROPS INC. ("COPS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ESG GLOBAL IMPACT CAPITAL INC. ("ESGW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation a purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated August 28, 2020, between Encanto Potash Corp. ("Encanto"), Muskowekwan Resources Ltd. (collectively, the "Vendors") and the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will purchase 22.96% of Encanto's ownership interest pertaining to the joint venture related to potash resources among the Vendors, with an effective closing date of August 31, 2020. As consideration, the Company will provide Encanto with 730,000 Series B preferred shares of the Company at a deemed value of $10.00 per Series B preferred share. The terms of the Series B preferred shares include (but not limited to) the following:
|
I.
|
Each Series B preferred share will have voting and preferential dividend rights over the common shares;
|
II.
|
Each Series B preferred share will be convertible into 10 common shares with one (1) share out ten (10)
|
III.
|
In the event of a windup, liquidation or dissolution, the holders of the Series B preferred shares will be
|
IV.
|
Lastly, the Series B Preferred Shares will not be listed on the Exchange
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
For further details, please see the Company's news release dated September 2, 2020.
________________________________________
GAMBIER GOLD CORP. ("GGAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option to Purchase Agreement dated July 27, 2020 as between Gambier Gold Corp. (the "Company"), Altus Capital Partners and Luke Schuss collectively (the "Vendors") whereby the Company may acquire the Detour West property located in Ontario. Consideration, staged over a 2-year period is $40,000 cash and 6,000,000 common shares. The Vendors will retain a 2.5% Net Smelter Return Royalty "NSR" of which the Company may purchase 1% for $500,000 cash.
________________________________________
GOSSAN RESOURCES LIMITED ("GSS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 17, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,400,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
1,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,700,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.08 for a period of 2 years
|
Number of Placees:
|
16 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Douglas Reeson
|
Y
|
200,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
An aggregate of 256,000 units and 272,000 finders warrants payable to
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated August 21, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
HEMLO EXPLORERS INC. ("HMLO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 5, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.70 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.20 for a period of 18 months
|
Number of Placees:
|
75 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Northfield Capital Corporation
|
Y
|
637,906
|
O3 Mining Inc
|
Y
|
300,000
|
Brian Howlett
|
Y
|
30,000
|
Fraser Laschinger
|
Y
|
15,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [5 placees]
|
P 375,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
An aggregate of $85,142 and 51,006 common shares payable to Haywood
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated August 25, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
HOLLY STREET CAPITAL LTD. ("HSC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:52 a.m. PST, Sep. 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
KESTREL GOLD INC. ("KGC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 13, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,500,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.035 per share
|
Warrants:
|
8,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,500,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.07 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
20 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Robert Solinger
|
Y
|
113,072
|
Patrick Lynch
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Debbie Fern
|
Y
|
100,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,600,000
|
[1 placee]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
PI Financial Corp. - $3,675 in cash payment
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 2, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
LAST MILE HOLDINGS INC. ("MILE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 25 and 30, 2020, August 19, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
103,951,412 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.075 per share
|
Warrants:
|
103,951,412 share purchase warrants to purchase 103,951,412 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.11 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
117 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Louis Lucido
|
Y
|
29,204,167
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
4,690,000
|
[6 Placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Mackie Research Capital Corporation – $40,440.23 cash; 539,203 Broker
|
Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets – $98,541.10 cash; 1,313,881 Broker
|
Eventus Capital Corp. – $126,315 cash; 1,684,200 Broker Warrants
|
Ullman Wealth Management - $14,000 cash; 189,667 Broker Warrants
|
Each non-transferable Broker Warrant is exercisable into one common share at
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated August 19, 2020 and August 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
MELKIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MKR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 27, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
608,695 flow-through common shares ("FT Share")
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.15 per FT share
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Cash commissions of $7,000 and 6,087 finder warrants ("Finder Warrants")
|
Cash commissions of $42,000 and 36,522 Finder Warrants issued to Glores
|
Each Finder Warrant is exercisable at $1.15 for a period of two years from the
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on August 27, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
MONARCA MINERALS INC. ("MMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,026,498 shares to settle outstanding debt for $301,324.90.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
10 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Reilly Back LLP
|
Y
|
$50,000.00
|
$0.05
|
1,000,000
|
Geological Professional
|
Services LLC
|
Y
|
$40,762.00
|
$0.05
|
815,240
|
Carlos Pacheco
|
Y
|
$21,827.90
|
$0.05
|
436,558
|
Irma Molina
|
Y
|
$2,792.48
|
$0.05
|
55,850
|
Alejandro Nevarez
|
Y
|
$3,068.18
|
$0.05
|
61,364
|
Alberto Vasquez
|
Y
|
$38,874.36
|
$0.05
|
777,487
|
Frank Hogel
|
Y
|
$38,000.00
|
$0.05
|
760,000
|
James McVicar
|
Y
|
$38,000.00
|
$0.05
|
760,000
|
Paul Teniere
|
Y
|
$30,000.00
|
$0.05
|
600,000
|
Carlos Espinosa
|
Y
|
$30,000.00
|
$0.05
|
760,000
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
ENCANTO POTASH CORP. ("EPO.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation a purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated August 28, 2020, between the Company, Muskowekwan Resources Ltd. ("MRL") and ESG Global Impact Capital Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to dispose of 22.96% ownership interest in its joint venture with MRL pertaining to certain potash resources in return for $7,730,000 (the "Purchase Price"). The Purchase Price will be satisfied by the Vendor through the issuance of 730,000 Series B preferred Shares of the Vendor at a deemed price of $10 per Series B preferred share.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
For further details, please see the Company's news release dated September 2, 2020.
________________________________________
