TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Sep 14, 2020, 20:36 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
APPILI THERAPEUTICS INC. ("APLI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's Class A common shares will be listed and commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, under the symbol "APLI".
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "APLI" on TSX Venture Exchange after close of markets on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, and the Company's Class A common shares will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
DEALNET CAPITAL CORP. ("DLS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Take-Over Bid (Share Purchase Offer)
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Transaction:
|
Simply Group Acquisition Corp. the ("Offeror"), an affiliate of Simply Green
|
The Offer is subject to the condition that, at or prior to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto
|
Expiry:
|
October 14, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time), unless the offer is extended or
|
Exchange Procedure:
|
The Offer may be accepted by registered Shareholders delivering to
|
i. certificate(s) or other evidence representing the Common Shares in
|
ii. a Letter of Transmittal in the form accompanying the Offer, properly
|
iii. all other documents required by the terms of the Offer and the Letter of
|
Advisors:
|
The Offeror has engaged Kingsdale Advisors to act as the Depositary and
|
Notice of Guaranteed
|
Delivery:
|
The Notice of Guaranteed Delivery must be delivered by
|
Disclosure Document(s):
|
Offer dated September 9, 2020, is available at www.sedar.com. Capitalized
|
Mandatory Trading and
|
Trade Date
|
Settlement Date
|
Settlement Rules:
|
October 14, 2020
|
October 15, 2020
K9 GOLD CORP. ("KNC")
[formerly GLOBAL VANADIUM CORP. ("GLV")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name ChangeBULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on August 27, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, the common shares of K9 Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Global Vanadium Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
28,656,879
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
KNC
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
482627 10 6
|
(new)
NORSEMAN SILVER INC. ("NOC")
[formerly NORSEMAN CAPITAL LTD. ("NOC")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors August 24, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Wednesday, September 16, 2020, the common shares of Norseman Silver Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Norseman Capital Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
25,081,554
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
nil
|
shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
AST Trust Company (Canada)
|
Trading Symbol:
|
NOC
|
(unchanged)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
65654L105
|
(new)
OSPREY GOLD DEVELOPMENT LTD. ("OS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to special resolutions passed by the shareholders of OSPREY GOLD DEVELOPMENT LTD ("Osprey"), on Sept 4, 2020 Osprey and MegumaGold Corp. ("Meguma"), have completed a plan of arrangement with under Section 291 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).
The Plan of Arrangement has been completed on Sept 14, 2020 , and has resulted in each Osprey Shareholders (other than Meguma and Osprey Shareholders validly exercising dissent rights) to receive, in exchange for each one (1) Osprey Share, one-half of one (0.5) common shares (each, a "Meguma Share") in the capital of Meguma (the "Exchange Ratio") (the "Arrangement Consideration").
Each option to acquire an Osprey Share (each, an "Osprey Option") outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the Arrangement (the "Effective Time") shall be exchanged by the holder thereof, without any further act or formality and free and clear of any liens, claims or encumbrances, for an option (each, a "Replacement Option") to acquire from Meguma, subject to certain adjustments, the number of Meguma Shares equal to the product obtained when: (a) the number of Osprey Shares subject to such Osprey Option immediately prior to the Effective Time, is multiplied by (b) the Exchange Ratio.
All Osprey common share purchase warrants (the "Osprey Warrants") outstanding immediately prior to the
Effective Time will remain outstanding and, following the Effective Time, shall entitle the holder thereof to receive upon the subsequent exercise or conversion of such holder's Osprey Warrant, in accordance with its terms, in lieu of each Osprey Share to which such holder was theretofore entitled upon such exercise or conversion, the number of Meguma Shares equal to the product obtained when: (a) the number of Osprey shares subject to such Osprey Warrant immediately prior to the Effective Time, is multiplied by (b) the Exchange Ratio.
Effective at the close of business, Tuesday Sept 15, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange.
Further information on the arrangement is available on the Company's SEDAR profile in the Information Circular dated August 14, 2020 and in news release dated March 23, 2020 to Sept 14, 2020.
20/09/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
BEARING LITHIUM CORP. ("BRZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
4,194,923
|
Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
July 27, 2021 (as to 3,718,500 warrants) and August 3, 2021 (as to 550,000 warrants)
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.18
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.135
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,537,000 shares with 4,268,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 4, 2020.
DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:18 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP. ("DME")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
DURANGO RESOURCES INC. ("DGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 17, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
13,150,000 Charity Flow-Through shares and 16,250,000 Non-Flow-Through
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.1225 per Charity Flow-Through share
|
$0.07 per Non-Flow-Through share
|
Warrants:
|
14,700,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,700,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a three year period
|
6,575,000 warrants to expire on August 13, 2023
|
8,125,000 warrants to expire on August 16, 2023
|
Number of Placees:
|
63 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Melanie Mackay
|
Y
|
30,000
|
Twila Jensen
|
Y
|
40,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$13,650.00 and 90,958 warrants payable to EDE Asset Management
|
$6,300.00 and 47,250 warrants payable to Raymond James Inc.
|
$112,700.00 and 460,250 warrants payable to Sentrum Capital Inc.
|
$21,000.00 and 140,000 warrants payable to Kardia Consulting Group
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.15
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
460,250 warrants to expire on August 13, 2023
|
278,208 warrants to expire on August 16, 2023
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on August 17, 2020 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
ENCORE ENERGY CORP. ("EU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 4:52 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
ENCORE ENERGY CPRP. ("EU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
FIREWEED ZINC LTD ("FWZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing an Amending Agreement dated August 7, 2020 between Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (the "Company") and Maverix Metals Inc. ("Maverix") whereby the terms to acquire a 100% interest in and to the MAC claims located at the MacMillan Pass area of the Yukon have been amended. The amendment changes the fourth and last payment from $115,000 cash to $2,500 cash and 225,000 common shares. In all other respects, the original Option Agreement dated July 24, 2017 with Newmont Canada Holdings, ULC was subsequently assigned to the Maverix according to an Assignment and Assumption Agreement dated June 29, 2018 and amended on July 23, 2019 remains unchanged.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil.
For further information please refer to the Company's news release dated August 12, 2020.
FIREWEED ZINC LTD ("FWZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing an Amending Agreement dated August 7, 2020 between Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (the "Company") and Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. ("Golden Ridge") whereby the terms to acquire 100% interest in two claim groups aggregating 659 claims located near the Company's
McMillan Pass property holdings in the Yukon have been amended. The amendment changes the final two option payments to exercise the option from $150,000 due on or before August 9, 2020 and $200,000 and 200,000 common shares due on or before May 9, 2021 to 900,000 common shares due within five days. In all other respects, the original Option Agreement dated April 24, 2018 and as amended on April 15, 2019 and May 6, 2020 remains unchanged.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil.
For further information please refer to the Company's news release dated August 12, 2020.
FIREWEED ZINC LTD ("FWZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing an Amending Agreement dated August 11, 2020 between Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (the "Company") and each of Epica Gold Inc. ("Epica") and Carlin Gold Corporation ("Carlin") whereby the terms for the Company to acquire a 100% interest in three claim groups aggregating 624 claims located near the Company's McMillan Pass property holdings in the Yukon have been amended. The amendment changes the final two option payments to exercise the option from $150,000 due on or before August 9, 2020, and $150,000 and 100,000 common shares due on or before May 9, 2021 to $75,000 and 550,000 common shares due within five days. In all other respects, the Company's original Option Agreement dated April 23, 2018 with Constantine and Carlin, which Constantine subsequently transferred its right and interests to Epica Gold Inc. according to a Notice of Assignment dated July 31, 2019, remains unchanged.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil.
For further information please refer to the Company's news release dated August 12, 2020.
GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:40 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:48 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Single Stock Circuit Breaker ; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:53 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:02 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:07 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:53 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:58 a.m. PST, Sep.14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
GOSSAN RESOURCES LIMITED ("GSS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a mineral property acquisition agreement dated August 31, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between Gossan Resources Limited (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of the Gander Gold Property located near Gander, Newfoundland, in consideration of: (i) a cash payment in the amount of $21,125 payable to the Vendor with respect to reimbursement of staking costs; (ii) the issuance of an aggregate of 2,100,000 common shares; and (iii) granting a 2% net smelter return royalty in favour of the Vendor (subject to the Company's option to re-purchase 1% of the NSR for a price equal to $1,000,000).
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 1, 2020.
HONEY BADGER EXPLORATION INC. ("TUF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 23, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
12,500,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.04 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
12,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a period of two years
|
Number of Placees:
|
9 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
Number of Shares
|
Chad Williams
|
I
|
7,187,500
|
Chad Gilfillan
|
I
|
500,000
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 23, 2020 and August 21, 2020.
HUNTER OIL CORP. ("HOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:03 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
HUNTER OIL CORP. ("HOC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sep. 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated July 7, 2020 between Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (the "Company") and the DSM Syndicate and DSM Syndicate Holdings Ltd. (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has an option to a 100% interest in the Goldstar Property located in the west-central British Columbia (the "Property"). In consideration, the Company will be required to issue 1,500,000 shares and 1,500,000 warrants exercisable at $0.19 per share for 5 years and complete a minimum $250,000 drill program by December 15, 2022. The Company will pay $250,000 and issue another 1,500,000 shares and incur $750,000 in exploration by December 15th, 2023 to earn a 40% interest in the Property. Further payments include $500,000 in cash and the issuance of 2,000,000 shares by December 14th, 2024. The exploration expenses to be incurred by 2024 will be $2,000,000, at which point the Company will have earned a 100% interest in the Property, subject to a 3% NSR. Any share issuance over 10% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company to the Vendors is subject to the disinterested shareholder approval.
MONARCA MINERALS INC. ("MMN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 23, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
60,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
60,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 60,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.075 for a period of two years
|
Number of Placees:
|
59 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
Number of Shares
|
Carlos Espinosa
|
I
|
1,000,000
|
Broker/Finder's Fee:
|
Red Cloud Securities Inc. received an aggregate of $212,000 in cash and
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 23, 2020, July 27, 2020 and August 20, 2020.
NEO LITHIUM CORP. ("NLC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:01 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
NEO LITHIUM CORP. ("NLC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
NEW PLACER DOME GOLD CORP. ("NGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:01 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL INC. ("NAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 14, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
21,142,857 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.07 per share
|
Warrants:
|
21,142,857 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,142,857 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.09 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
39 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Charles Riopel
|
Y
|
107,143
|
Mark Fedikow
|
Y
|
892,857
|
Sarah-Wenjia Zhu
|
Y
|
553,623
|
Gilbert Clark
|
Y
|
85,714
|
Christopher Messina
|
Y
|
107,143
|
Keith Morrison
|
Y
|
209,858
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,881,249
|
[4 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
An aggregate of $41,171 in cash and 588,154 finders' warrants payable to
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
NOVO RESOURCES CORP. ("NVO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the share sale agreement dated August 4, 2020 (the "SSA") among Novo Resources Corp. (the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary, Beatons Creek Gold Pty Ltd. and Millennium Minerals Limited ("Millennium"), IMC Resources Ltd, IMC Resources Gold Holdings Pte Ltd, Heritas Capital Management Pty Ltd as trustee for Auctus Resources Fund and IMC Holdings Ltd (collectively, "IMC") concerning acquisition of all of the outstanding shares of Millennium (the "Acquisition") and the debt repayment deed dated August 4, 2020 (the "Debt Settlement Agreement") among the Company, Millennium, IMC Resources Investments Pte Ltd and IMC Resources Gold Holdings Pte Ltd.
The consideration under the SSA and the deferred consideration under the deferred consideration deed signed in connection with the SSA are:
- Issuance of 17,706,856 units of the Company at a deemed price of CA$3.25 per unit worth AU$60,303,143. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable share purchase warrant, each whole share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase, for a period of 36 months, one common share of the Company at a price of CA$4.40.
- Deferred consideration payment in the form of a cash fee on future gold production equal to 2% of all gold revenue generated by the Company until the later to occur of (i) payment of the Deferred Consideration in respect of cumulative gold production of 600,000 ounces or (ii) cumulative payments of AU$20,000,000.
Under the Debt Settlement Agreement, the repayment of IMC's secured debt funded by the Company consists of:
- AU$60,000,000 in cash payment;
- Issuance of 2,656,591 units of the Company at a deemed price of CA$3.25 per unit worth AU$9,005,868. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one transferable share purchase warrant, each whole share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase, for a period of 36 months, one common share of the Company at a price of CA$4.40.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated August 4, 2020, September 8, 2020 and September 14, 2020.
OSPREY GOLD DEVELOPMENT LTD. ("OS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sep.11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
P2 GOLD INC. ("PGLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a mineral lease and option agreement dated September 8, 2020 (the "Agreement"), between P2 Gold Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length vendor – La Cuesta International, Inc. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the right to lease a 100% interest in the Lost Cabin Property ("the Property"), for exploration and mining for 50 years. The Property is a mining claims property located in Lake County, Oregon, USA.
As consideration for the Agreement, the Company will issue 100,000 common shares and pay an aggregate of USD$65,000 over a 30 month period, and USD$20,000 every six (6) months thereafter, to the Vendor. Additionally, the Company is required to incur US$30,000 in exploration expenditures over a one (1) year period and a minimum of 2,000 meters of drilling in the second year.
Furthermore, on achievement of production on the Property, a production royalty of 2% of net smelter returns is payable on claims owned by the Vendor and 0.5% of net smelter returns is payable on third party claims and claims acquired within an area of influence, provided that a minimum production royalty of US$25,000 is payable quarterly. On payment to the Vendor of US$10,000,000 in any combination of pre-production payments, production royalties and minimum royalties, the production royalty on claims owned by the Vendor reduces to 1% and on third party claims and claims acquired within the area of influence to 0.25%.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 10, 2020.
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 11, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing amendments to the previously accepted convertible debenture as announced on July 29, 2020:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
US$250,000 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Reduced from US$0.18 to US$0.0412
|
Maturity Date:
|
Extended from October 12, 2020 to July 31, 2021
|
Interest Rate:
|
Increased from 10% to 12%
The convertible debentures were issued pursuant to a private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 08, 2018.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 29, 2020.
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 10, 2019, the Exchange has accepted for filing amendments to the previously accepted convertible debenture as announced on July 29, 2020:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
USD$480,000 principal amount (USD$400,000 of which is convertible into
|
Conversion Price:
|
Reduced from US$0.15 to US$0.0412
|
Maturity Date:
|
Extended from August 29, 2020 to July 31, 2021
|
Interest Rate:
|
Increased from 3.3% to 12% per annum
|
Number of warrants:
|
2,666,666 share purchase warrants exercisable
into 2,666,666 common shares
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
reduced from US$0.15 to US$0.0412
|
Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
Extended from August 29, 2020 to July 31, 2021
The convertible debentures were issued pursuant to a private placement which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 10, 2019.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated July 29, 2020.
PROSPER GOLD CORP. ("PGX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 9, 2020, between Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. ("Sabina") and the Company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire up to 100% interest in Sabina's Golden Sidewalk and Skinner Gold properties (collectively, the "Properties"). As consideration, the Company will provide the owners of Sabina with an aggregate cash payment of $50,000, issue up to 1,500,000 common shares on a post-consolidation basis at a deemed value of $0.50 per common share and further commit to $2,600,000 in work expenditures over a 4 year term.
Upon exercising the option under the Agreement, the owners of Sabina will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the proceeds from the production and sale of products produced or derived from the Properties.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated August 10, 2020, and September 8, 2020.
ROCHESTER RESOURCES LTD. ("RCT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Aug 10, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
7 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
JOSEPH KEANE
|
Y
|
200,000
|
NICK DEMARE
|
Y
|
875,000
|
888 CAPITAL CORP.
|
Y
|
200,000
|
(NICK DEMARE)
|
DNG CAPITAL CORP.
|
Y
|
125,000
|
(NICK DEMARE)
|
EDUARDO LUNA
|
Y
|
450,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
CANACCORD GENUITY CORP. $375.00 cash
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
RUGBY MINING LIMITED ("RUG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the second share issuance contemplated under the Second Amending Agreement dated September 1, 2020 between Rugby Mining Limited (the 'Company') and All-Acacia Resources Inc. (Jose Miguel G. Cabarrus) pursuant to which the Company has an option to acquire an 80% right, title and interest in the Mabuhay property, which comprises 29 contiguous claims covering approximately 878 hectares in the Philippines. Under the Second Amending Agreement, the US$50,000 option payment due within 24 months of the initial payment date will be paid half in cash and half by issuing 253,326,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.13.
SHINE MINERALS CORP. ("SMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 24, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,245,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,245,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,245,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.12 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
20 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Jamie Bannerman
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
750,000
|
[2 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – $14,400 in cash payment
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 11, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD. ("SGU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 17, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
28,484,686 Non Flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
28,484,686 share purchase warrants to purchase 28,484,686 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause.
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,013,334 Flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,013,334 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,013,334 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two year period, subject to an acceleration clause.
|
Number of Placees:
|
63 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Hanych Geological Consulting Ltd. (Walter Hanych)
|
Y
|
400,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
EDE Asset Mangement Inc. $5,000 cash and 100,000 finder's warrants payable.
|
GloRes Capital Inc. $5,000 cash and 100,000 finder's warrants payable. Each
|
Deep Sonesh Sira $41,640 cash and 818,800 finder's warrants payable.
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. $12,500 cash and 240,400 finder's warrants payable.
|
2571400 Ontario Inc. (Anahadjeet Garewal) $6,000 cash and 120,000 finder's
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
SIYATA MOBILE INC. ("SIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
STAMPEDE DRILLING INC. ("SDI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered Convertible Debentures, Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
AMENDMENT:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 30, 2017, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 6, 2017:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$2,612,000 principal amount
|
Amended Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.21.
|
Amended Maturity date:
|
October 31, 2023
|
Other Significant Amendments:
|
The redemption thresholds in the debentures will be updated, such that the
URBANGOLD MINERALS INC. ("UGM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
Number of Securities:|4,166,667 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.24 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
4,166,667 common share purchase warrants to purchase 4,166,667 shares
|
Warrants' Exercise Price:
|
$0.36 for 36 months following the closing of the private placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 10, 2020.
XANDER RESOURCES INC. ("XND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 27, 2020 between Xander Resources Inc. (the "Company") and Terrance Coyle and 9093-6725 Quebec Inc., pursuant to which the Company will have exclusive option to purchase a 100% interest in the property located in Val D'Or, Quebec, Canada (the "Senneville South Property"). The Senneville South Property is comprised of three complete cells, five partial cells and one old-style lot, totalling an area of 370 hectares.
Pursuant to the Agreement, the consideration are:
- 25,000 common shares (the "Shares") on or before the closing date (the "Closing Date") being the date the Issuer receives the approval from the Exchange of the Agreement;
- $5,000 cash payable on or before the Closing Date;
- 60,000 Shares of the Issuer on the date that is 1.5 years from the Closing Date;
- $15,000 payable the date that is 1.5 years from the Closing Date;
- 80,000 Shares on or before the date that is 2.5 years from the Closing Date; and
- $20,000 payable on or before the date that is 2.5 years after the Closing Date.
In addition, pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will incur not less than $75,000 of exploration expenditures within 2.5 years from the Closing Date, of which, not less than $40,000 will be incurred within 1.5 years after the Closing Date. The Company has granted 9093-6725 Quebec Inc. a 2% NSR of all mineral products sold from the Senneville South Property.
For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 11, 2020.
XIB I CAPITAL CORP. ("XIB.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Sep. 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
NEX COMPANIES:
TERRENO RESOURCES CORP. ("TNO.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 13, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,200,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
9,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,200,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.07 for a period of one year
|
Number of Placees:
|
22 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
Number of Shares
|
George A. Brown
|
I
|
1,500,000
|
Joseph Del Campo
|
I
|
200,000
|
Richard Williams
|
I
|
124,039
|
Finder's Fee:
|
William Siragusa and 2013026 Ontario Inc. received an aggregate of 126,000
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 13, 2020 and September 1, 2020. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
PLYMOUTH REALTY CAPITAL CORP. ("PH.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 14, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at 5:02 a.m. PST, Sep. 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
