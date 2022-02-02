VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CACHE EXPLORATION INC. ("CAY.H")

[formerly Cache Exploration Inc. ("CAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, February 4, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of February 4, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CAY to CAY.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued on April 1, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

22/02/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

A2Z SMART TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("AZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 16, 2022, between the Company and Elisheva Anlen-Endor and Yochanan Korman (together, the "Vendors"), arm's length parties to the Company, in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in Isramat Ltd.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall pay the Vendor US$2.989M, of which US$0.9M will be paid in cash, and the remaining consideration in the amount of US$2.089M will be paid through the issuance of 273,774 common shares of the Company at a price of C$9.5247 per common share.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 17, 2022.

_______________________________________

COLUMN CAPITAL CORP. ("CPC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:45 p.m. PST, Feb. 01, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

At the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FABLED SILVER GOLD CORP. ("FCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:02 a.m. PST, Feb. 02, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FABLED SILVER GOLD CORP. ("FCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 02, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA") ("GIGA.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:27 p.m. PST, Feb. 01, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDSPOT DISCOVERIES CORP. ("SPOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 15, 2021, between the Company and several arm's length parties, whereby the Company has acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of DigiGeoData Inc. (the "Target"), a powerful digital mapping SaaS interface and mineral resource intelligence database company.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target by issuing 2,803,738 common shares at a deemed value of $1.07 per share, together with a cash payment of $1,000,000.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 16, 2021.

________________________________________

MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 27, 2022:

Number of Shares: 14,870,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Wesley Clover International Corporation (Terence Matthews) Y 10,000,000 Colley Clarke Y 1,000,000 Michael Michalyshyn Y 1,150,000 Bruce Linton Y 1,000,000 John Proctor Y 550,000 Michael Galvin Y 50,000 Erin Crowe Y 120,000

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 27, 2022

________________________________________

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an amended and restated binding letter of intent ("LOI") dated October 15, 2021 between the Company, Repsol Exploración S.A., Repsol Petróleo S.A. and Repsol Exploración Tobago S.A. Pursuant to the terms of the LOI, the Company has indirectly acquired a 35% in participating interest in Blocks 16 and 67 located in Ecuador by acquiring all of the issued and outstanding equity securities of Repsol Ecuador S.A. from Repsol Exploración S.A. and Repsol Petróleo S.A. (collectively, the "Vendors"). As total consideration to the Vendors, the Company will provide an aggregate of US$5.0M in cash payments, subject to certain customary adjustments, payable in two installments over the course of 24 months after the closing of this transaction.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 20, 2020, November 19, 2021 and January 14, 2022.

________________________________________

PACIFIC SILK ROAD RESOURCES GROUP INC. ("PP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Jan.31, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PENDER GROWTH FUND INC. ("PTF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 28, 2022, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 678,839 Class C common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from February 14, 2022 to February 13, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:37 a.m. PST, Feb.02, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Feb.02, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SILVER MOUNTAIN RESOURCES INC. ("AGMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated January 31, 2022, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.



The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on February 2, 2022 (46,000,000 Units at $0.50 per Unit). Each Unit consists of one Common Share and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each full Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share of the Company for a period of 24 months from the date the Warrants are issued, at an exercise price of $0.70 per Common Share.

The Company has also advised the Exchange that the over-allotment option was fully exercised, resulting in the issuance of an additional 6,900,000 Units at $0.50 per Unit for additional gross proceeds of $3,450,000. A cash commission of $207,000 was paid to the Underwriters in relation to the exercise of over-allotment option.

Therefore, the common shares of the Company, which were listed at the close of business February 1, 2022, commenced trading at the opening of business on February 2, 2022.



________________________________________

SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. ("SOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on a news release dated January 17, 2022:

Number of Securities: 21,500,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated January 27, 2022.

RESSOURCES SIRIOS INC. (« SOI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 2 février 2022

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 17 janvier 2022 :

Nombre d'actions: 21 500 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,06 $ par action ordinaire



Nombre de souscripteurs: 1 souscripteur



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 27 janvier 2022.

________________________________________

SONORO ENERGY LTD. ("SNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,292,047 (includes 514,792 held by insiders) Current Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2022 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.075 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.070

# of Warrants remaining held by insiders: 1,855,874 Current Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.075 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to the warrant incentive program of the Company, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 15, 2020 and further amended on November 24, 2020.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 2, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 6, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,052,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 5,052,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,052,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares











Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 260,000 [1 placee]





Finder's Fee:

$3,600 and 45,000 finder's warrants payable to National Bank Financial Inc.

$24,736 and 309,200 finder's warrants payable to PI Financial Inc.

Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.12 for a one-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on January 31, 2022 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

