TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

G MINING VENTURES CORP. ("GMIN")

[formerly KANADARIO GOLD INC. ("KANA")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders December 15, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Friday December 18, 2020, the common shares of G Mining Ventures Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Kanadario Gold Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

99,946,500 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GMIN (new) CUSIP Number: 36261G102 (new)

________________________________________

H-SOURCE HOLDINGS LTD. ("HSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated July 22, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission dated July 21, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, December 18, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________________

NEXE INNOVATIONS INC. ("NEXE")

[formerly Whatcom Capital Corp. ("WHAT.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Whatcom Capital Corp's, (now Nexe Innovations Inc., the "Company") Qualifying Transaction (the "QT") as principally described in the Company's filing statement dated November 30, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"). The QT includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol:

Pursuant to an agreement dated August 11, 2020 (the "Agreement") among the Company, Nexe Innovations Inc., a private company incorporated under the Business Corporations Act ("Nexe PrivCo"), and Nexe PrivCo security holders, the Company has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of Nexe PrivCo from Nexe PrivCo's security holders.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company issued 43,283,035 (post-consolidation) common shares of the Company to former Nexe PrivCo shareholders.

For additional information please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated November 30, 2020, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR, as well as the Company's news releases dated August 11, 2020, September 30, 2020, November 27, 2020 and December 15, 2020.

Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement Non-Brokered:

In connection with the QT, Nexe PrivCo completed a brokered financing on September 30, 2020 (the "Initial Financing"). Under the Initial Financing, Nexe PrivCo and the Company engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. ("Canaccord") to act as lead agent and sole book runner on a commercially reasonable efforts basis. The Initial Financing comprised 11,437,500 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt"), at a price of $0.80 per Subscription Receipt, for proceeds of $9,150,000.

Each Subscription Receipt has automatically converted into one share and one-half warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant is exercisable into a share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.00 for a period of one year.

In addition, Nexe PrivCo completed a further non-brokered financing on December 15, 2020 (the "Additional Financing"). Under the Additional Financing, 6,273,203 Nexe PrivCo units (each, a "Unit"), were issued at a price of $0.80 per Unit for additional proceeds of $5,018,562. Each Unit has converted into one share and one-half warrant of the Company. Each whole warrant is exercisable into a share of the Company at an exercise price of $1.00 for a period of one year.

Aggregate proceeds raised pursuant to the Initial Financing and the Additional Financing were $14,168,562.

Name Change and Consolidation, Symbol Change:

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on November 30, 2020 the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2.5 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as detailed below.

Effective at the opening Friday, December 18, 2020, the common shares of Nexe Innovations Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Whatcom Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

65,087,488 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 18,258,925 common shares are subject to Tier 2 Value Escrow



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: NEXE (new) CUSIP Number: 65344W 10 7 (new)

The Company is classified as a "Technology" company.

Company Contact: Raj Kang Company Address: 109 - 19353 22nd Avenue

Surrey, B.C.

V3Z 3S6 Company Phone Number: (604) 359-4725 Company Email Address: [email protected]

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Friday, December 18, 2020 the shares of the Company will resume trading.

__________________________________

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the news release dated December 14, 2020 and Issuer Bid Circular dated December 14, 2020, Orca Energy Group Inc. (the "Company") has made an offer to purchase for cancellation a number of the Company's Class B Subordinate Voting Shares ("Class B Shares") for an aggregate purchase price of up to $40,000,000 by way of a substantial issuer bid ('the "Offer"). The Offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. Toronto time (the "Expiry Time") on January 20, 2021 (the "Expiry Date") unless withdrawn, extended or varied by the Company.

Only Class B Shares will be taken up and purchased for cancellation pursuant to the Offer. Holders of the Company's Class A Common Shares ("Class A Shares" and collectively with the Class B Shares, the "Shares") are entitled to participate in the Offer by depositing their Class A Shares to the Offer. Only those Class A Shares taken up by the Company will be converted into Class B Shares immediately prior to take up. Holders of Shares (collectively, the "Shareholders") wishing to tender to the Offer may do so pursuant to:

Auction tenders in which the tendering Shareholders specify a price of not less than C$6.50 per Class B Share and not more than C$7.50 per Class B Share in increments of C$0.05 per Class B Share ("Auction Tenders"); or

per Class B Share and not more than per Class B Share in increments of per Class B Share ("Auction Tenders"); or Purchase price tenders in which the tendering Shareholders will agree to have a specified number of shares purchased at the purchase price to be determined pursuant to the auction and have their shares considered as having been tendered at the minimum price of $6.50 for the purposes of determining the purchase price. ("Purchase Price Tenders").

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 3, 2020 and December 14, 2020 and the Company's Issuer Bid Circular dated December 14, 2020, available on SEDAR.

NOTICE OF GUARANTEED DELIVERY

The share certificates for all Shares proposed to be taken up in proper form for transfer, together with a properly completed and duly executed Letter of Transmittal (or a manually executed photocopy thereof) or, in the case of a book-entry transfer, a Book-Entry Confirmation through CDSX (in the case of Shares held in CDS) or an Agent's Message (in the case of Shares held in DTC), and any other documents required by the Letter of Transmittal, are received by the Toronto office of the Depositary, before 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on or before the second trading day on the TSXV after the Expiration Date.

Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules:

1. All trades on January 19, 2021 will be for regular settlement.

2. All trades on January 20, 2021 will be for Special Settlement on January 21, 2021. These trades will be entered into the CDS system with a settlement date of January 21, 2021.

Investors should contact their broker for information or advice on their investment.

________________________________________

PRIME MERIDIAN RESOURCES CORP. ("PMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 23, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia and Ontario securities commissions dated June 22, 2020 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, December 18, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

________________________________

RUBICON ORGANICS INC. ("ROMJ.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 15, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

TRADE DATES

December 15, 2020 - TO SETTLE – December 16, 2020

December 16, 2020 - TO SETTLE – December 16, 2020

All other information remains unchanged.

_____________________________________

SONOR INVESTMENTS LIMITED ("SNI.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per 1st Preference Share: $0.225 Payable Date: March 31, 2021 Record Date: March 1, 2021 Ex-dividend Date: February 26, 2021

________________________________________

STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("SVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share: $0.002707 Payable Date: January 15, 2021 Record Date: December 31, 2020 Payable Date: December 30, 2020

________________________________________

THE WESTAIM CORPORATION ("WED.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Preference Security: $0.12568306 Payable Date: January 15, 2021 Record Date: December 31, 2020 Ex-dividend Date: December 30, 2020

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

SAVANNAH MINERALS CORP. ("SV.H")

[formerly Upper Canyon Minerals Corp. ("UCM.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

NEX Company

The bulletin dated December 15, 2020 is corrected to indicate that effective Thursday, December 17, 2020, the common shares of Savannah Minerals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, under the following trading symbol:

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

4,911,868 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil escrow shares Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: SV.H (new) CUSIP Number: 805010105 (new)

________________________________________

20/12/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC. ("XLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus - Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. ("Auxly") has closed its financing pursuant to its final Short Form Prospectus dated December 10, 2020 which was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange Inc. and filed with and receipted by the securities commissions of each of the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador on December 10, 2020, pursuant to the provisions of the applicable Securities Acts (the "Offering").

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has been advised that the Offering closed on December 15, 2020 for gross proceeds of $13,800,000 (which includes exercise of the Over-Allotment Option defined below).

Agent: Mackie Research Capital Corporation (the "Underwriter")



Offering: 40,000,000 units (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share of Auxly (a "Share") and one-half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") where each whole Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.40 per common share for a period of 36 months following closing, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances.



Unit Price: $0.30 (the "Offering Price")



Underwriter Commission: The Underwriter received a commission equal to 6.5% of the gross proceeds of the Offering including the Over-Allotment, being $897,000.



Agent Warrants: The Underwriter received 2,990,000 common share broker warrants, inclusive of the common share broker warrants issuable pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option (each, a "Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price equal to the Offering Price for a period of 36 months following the closing date.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriter was granted an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to an additional 6,000,000 Units at the Offering Price, for a period of up to 30 days from the closing of the Offering. The Over-Allotment Option has been exercised in full.

________________________________________

BASELODE ENERGY CORP. ("FIND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 26, 2020 and further amended on December 7, 2020 and December 9, 2020:

Number of FT Units & NFT Units: 8,445,000 flow-through units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.

317,500 non-flow-through units ("NFT Units"). Each NFT Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.40 per FT Unit and $0.40 per NFT Unit



Warrants: 4,381,250 whole share purchase warrants to purchase 4,381,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 44 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Red Cloud Securities – $158,501.56 in cash and 397,129 finder's warrants

PI Financial Corp. – $560.00 in cash and 1,400 finder's warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $1,750.00 in cash and 4,375 finder's warrants

Mackie Research Capital Corp. – $7,350.00 in cash and 17,500 finder's warrants

Raymond James Ltd. – $3,500.00 in cash and 8,750 finder's warrants

Richardson Wealth Ltd. – $8,050.00 in cash and 20,125 finder's warrants

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. – $35,000.00 in cash and 87,500 finder's warrants.

Each finder's warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 for 24 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated December 15, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 11, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,480,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per share



Warrants: 2,480,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,480,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Blue Lakes Advisors $25,296.00 cash; 148,800 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP. ("BRAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option agreement dated November 27, 2020 between Big Ridge Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Clarity Gold Corp. ("Clarity"), whereby the Company has granted an option to Clarity to acquire the Company's Destiny Gold Property in Quebec for cash payments of $3 million ($1.25 million in the first year) and Clarity's shares having a market value of $5.5 million ($2 million in value of shares in the first year) over 36 months, subject to 1% NSR to the Company.

________________________________________

CANUC RESOURCES CORPORATION ("CDA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,072,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per common share



Warrants: 2,036,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,036,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 38 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Christopher J. Berlet Y 192,000





Khadijah Samnani Y 8,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 7, 2020.

___________________________________

CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP. ("CUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Hal

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, December 15, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CUBICFARM SYSTEMS CORP. ("CUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, December 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ESSTRA INDUSTRIES INC. ("ESS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin December 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FIRST COBALT CORP. ("FCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, December 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FREEFORM CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. ("FRM.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated December 14, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

FRONTLINE GOLD CORPORATION ("FGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been informed that Frontline Gold Corporation (the "Company") has entered into a Letter of Amendment (the "LOA") dated December 14, 2020, between the Company and an arm's length creditor, Geofine Exploration Consultants Ltd. (the "Creditor"). The LOA provides for the cancellation of 14,379,688 common shares previously issued by the Company pursuant to a Debt Settlement Agreement, but that were held in escrow and were never delivered to the Creditor.

The Company issued a news release dated December 15, 2020 in connection with the above LOA.

________________________________________

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS CORP. ("GBML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 250,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.09 to an arm's length service provider, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated November 9, 2020.

The Company issued a news release dated November 26, 2020 confirming the share issuance.

________________________________________

GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC. ("GDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 7, 2020, between the Company and Claimhunt Inc. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of three properties in Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador: the Prince Gold Property (Newfoundland), Panache North Property (Quebec), and Fortune Gold Project (Québec) (together, the "Properties"), comprising 13 claims and 2 mineral licenses, in consideration a cash payment of $30,000 and the issuance of 2,000,000 common shares of the Company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 9, 2020.

SOCIÉTÉ MINIÈRE GOLDSTAR INC. (« GDM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 16 décembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 7 décembre 2020, entre la société et Claimhunt Inc. (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition de trois propriétés au Québec et à Terre-Neuve et Labrador : la propriété Prince Gold (Terre-Neuve), la propriété Panache North (Québec) et la propriété Fortune Gold (Québec) (ensemble, les « propriétés »), comprenant 13 claims et 2 licences minières, en contrepartie d'un paiement en espèces de 30 000 $ et de l'émission de 2 000 000 d'actions ordinaires de la société.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 9 décembre 2020.

______________________________________

HIGHWOOD OIL COMPANY LTD. ("HOCL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an asset purchase and sale agreement ("Agreement") dated December 14, 2020, between the Company and Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (the "Purchaser"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will sell its Clearwater assets consisting of Petroleum and Natural Gas Rights along certain major facilities and pipelines making up a substantial portion but not all of the Company's assets. The Purchaser will provide the Company a total cash consideration of $40.8 million, subject to customary closing adjustments, in return for the Clearwater assets.

In connection with this transaction, National Bank Financial Inc. will be entitled to a Success Fee equal to 1.5% of the Transaction Proceeds as defined in the Engagement Letter dated May 4, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 15, 2020.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 35,294,117 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 6, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.255

These warrants were issued pursuant to a senior secured non-revolving term credit facility for an amount of up to $10 million with Windsor Private Capital announced on January 7, 2020 and further amended on December 14, 2020.

________________________________________

HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a share purchase agreement ("Agreement") dated November 24, 2020, between the Company and the shareholders of Kavin Talent Management & Recruiting (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Kavin Talent Management & Recruiting from the Vendors in return for a total purchase price of $1,000,000 ("Total Consideration"). The Total Consideration will be satisfied by providing $800,000 in cash payments, subject to customary closing adjustments, and further issuing an aggregate of 321,543 common shares at a price of $0.622 per common share subject to a 24 month lock-up period following the closing date.

As per the terms of the Agreement, the Company will be eligible to receive certain payback amounts within four years after closing if Kavin Talent Management & Recruiting achieves certain financial milestones.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 24, 2020, and December 14, 2020.

________________________________________

MACRO ENTERPRISES INC. ("MCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, December 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 27, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,275,000 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.40 per Unit



Warrants: 1,637,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,637,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated December 14, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 16, 2020 and November 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,845,294 flow-through common shares

14,600,000 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.17 per flow-through common share

CDN$0.13 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 14,600,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 14,600,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.18 for a two (2) year period



Number of Placees: 50 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units David Mosher Y 300,000 Ingrid Hibbard Y 250,000





Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$99,008 in cash and 743,400 finders warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., PI Financial Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Leede Jones Gable Inc., Raymond James Ltd., Integral Wealth Securities Ltd. and Zuri-Invest AG. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.18 for a two (2) year period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PLATEAU ENERGY METALS INC. ("PLU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 52,006 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $13,830.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 7, 2020.

________________________________________

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 30,268 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.56 per share to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$16,950, in connection with services provided by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company issued a press release dated December 09, 2020 in connection with that transaction.

_______________________________________

RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 15,003,394 common shares at a deemed price of $0.10 to settle outstanding debt for $1,500,339.36.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Yves Gourdoux Y $65,123.29 $0.10 651,233

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

RUBICON ORGANICS INC. ("ROMJ.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, December 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SHERPA II HOLDINGS CORP. ("SHRP.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: RTO - Filing Statement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has accepted for filing the Company's Filing Statement dated December 15, 2020, for the purpose filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSXV bulletin dated August 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company has remained halted.

_________________________________

SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 02, 2020:

Number of FT Shares: 15,000,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 42 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Catherine Hume Y 92,500 Gordon Fretwell Y 125,000 Peter Dimmell Y 25,000

Finder's Fee:

Echelon Partners $6,600.00 cash; 36,000 warrants Accilent Capital Management $11,187.00 cash; 49,500 warrants Redplug Inc. $33,000.00 cash; 165,000 warrants BMO Nesbitt Burns $5,400.00 cash EMD Financial Inc. $4,500.00 cash; 25,500 warrants Gravitas Securities $1,110.00 cash; 5,550 warrants Mackie Research Capital Corporation $4,200.00 cash; 21,000 warrants TD Waterhouse $1,800.00 cash; 9,000 warrants Pollitt & Co. $3,000.00 cash; 15,000 warrants Jean Guy Masse $3,600.00 cash; 18,000 warrants Sebastien Choquet $3,000.00 cash; 15,000 warrants Leede Jones Gable $15,000.00 cash; 75,000 warrants GloRes Securities Inc. $66,000.00 cash; 330,000 warrants Ron Wortel $6,000.00 cash





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.20



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 year

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

STONE GOLD INC. ("STG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:38 a.m. PST, December 16, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STONE GOLD INC. ("STG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, December 16, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

