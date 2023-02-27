VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MONTFORT CAPITAL CORP. ("MONT.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Preferred Share: $0.02

Payable Date: March 31, 2023

Record Date: March 24, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: March 23, 2023

________________________________________

ORCA ENERGY GROUP INC. ("ORC.A") ("ORC.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A: $0.10

Dividend per Class B SV: $0.10

Payable Date: April 14, 2023

Record Date: March 31, 2023

Ex-dividend Date March 30, 2023

________________________________________

VIP ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("VIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the director's resolution passed by directors on February 13, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the common shares of VIP Entertainment Technologies Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Gambling Industries' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

18,044,862 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow 10,868,164 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol: VIP (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 92763B 20 8 (new)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. ("LSL")

[Formerly ILEDOR EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("ILE.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover Completed/Symbol Change, Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Private Placement – Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Reinstatement to Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2023

NEX Company

Reverse Takeover

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Reverse Takeover ("RTO") of Îledor Exploration Corporation (the "Company") described in the management information circular of the Company dated December 29, 2022.

The RTO resulted from the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of all of the issued and outstanding securities of LSL Laboratory Inc. ("LSL Lab") pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated December 22, 2022, between the Company and the shareholders of LSL Lab. The Acquisition was approved by the shareholders of the Company at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on January 31, 2023 and closed on February 22, 2023. References to the "Resulting Issuer" are to the Company after the closing of the RTO.

The Company issued an aggregate of 68,089,000 post-consolidation class A shares (the "Shares") to the former shareholders of LSL Lab and 1,575,000 Shares to an arm's length finder, excluding the Shares issued under the Private Placement (as defined below).

As a result of the RTO, an aggregate of 35,179,000 Shares and 507,000 warrants of the Resulting Issuer held by certain Principals (as defined in the policies of the Exchange) and other vendors are subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Escrow Agreement in accordance with the policies of the Exchange or otherwise voluntarily.

For further information, please refer to the management information circular of the Company dated December 29, 2022 and to the Company's news release dated February 27, 2023, copies of which are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Company's issuer profile.

Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture

The Company has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture. The Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Montréal.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the trading symbol for the Company will change from "ILE.H" to "LSL".

Private Placement – Brokered

In conjunction with the RTO, the Company completed a brokered private placement of the following securities of the Resulting Issuer (on a post-consolidation basis) (the "Private Placement"):

Post-Consolidation

Number of Shares: 11,736,566 Shares

Purchase Price: $0.70 per Share

Number of Warrants: 5,868,282 Share purchase warrants

Warrant Exercise Price: $1.00 for 18 months following the closing of the Private Placement

Number of placees: 95 placees

Insider /

Pro group participation:

Name Insider = Y / Pro Group = P Number of shares Insiders [3 Placees] Y 257,285

Agents' fee: 6 arm's length finders received an aggregate of $463,972.89 cash commission and 662,818 compensation warrants at $0.70 for 18 months following the closing of the RTO exercisable for one Share and one-half of a unit warrant, each whole unit warrant exercisable for one Share at $1.00 for 18 months.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to the Acquisition, the Company (i) consolidated its capital on a 25 old for 1 new basis, and (ii) changed name from "Îledor Exploration Corporation" to "LSL Pharma Group Inc.". The Company confirmed the name change and the consolidation by news release dated February 27, 2023.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, the Shares of the Resulting Issuer will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the Shares of Îledor Exploration Corporation will be delisted.

Post-Consolidation

Post-Transaction

Capitalization: Unlimited number of Shares with no par value of which

82,226,435 Shares are issued and outstanding.

Escrow: 35,179,000 Shares and 507,000 warrants of which

1,758,950 Shares and 25,350 warrants are released as at the date of this bulletin

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: LSL (NEW)

CUSIP Number: 50190N104 (NEW)

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "Pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing" company (NAICS: 32541).

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions have been completed.

Reinstatement to Trading

Following the Exchange's bulletins dated December 5, 2013 and March 6, 2014, the Shares of the Resulting Issuer will be reinstated for trading at the opening on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 under the symbol "LSL".

Company Contact: François Roberge, President and CEO

Company Address: 1800-540 D'Avaugour, Boucherville QC J4B 0G6

Company Phone Number: 514-664-7700

Company Email Address: [email protected]

Company Website: www.laboratoirelsl.com

GROUPE LSL PHARMA INC. (« LSL »)

[anciennement CORPORATION EXPLORATION ILEDOR (« ILE.H »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prise de contrôle inversée complétée / Changement de symbole, Graduation de NEX à Bourse de croissance TSX, Placement privé avec l'entremise d'un courtier, Changement de dénomination sociale et regroupement d'actions, Réadmission à la négociation

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 27 février 2023

Société NEX

Prise de contrôle inversée

La Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la soumission de la prise de contrôle inversée (« RTO ») de Corporation Exploration îledor (la « Société ») tel que décrite dans la circulaire de sollicitation de procurations de la Société datée du 29 décembre 2022.

Le RTO résulte de l'acquisition (« l'Acquisition ») de toutes les valeurs mobilières émises et en circulation de Laboratoire LSL inc. (« LSL Lab ») en vertu d'une convention d'achat d'actions datée du 22 décembre 2022 entre la Société et les actions de LSL Lab. L'Acquisition a été approuvée par les actionnaires de la Société lors de son assemblée annuelle et extraordinaire des actionnaires tenue le 31 janvier 2023 et a clôturée le 22 février 2023. Le terme « Émetteur Résultant » réfère à la société à la suite de la clôture du RTO.

La Société a émis un total de 68 089 000 actions de catégorie A post-regroupement (les « Actions ») aux anciens actionnaires de LSL Lab et 1 575 000 Actions à un intermédiaire agissant à distance, compte non tenu des Actions émises dans le cadre du Placement Privé (tel que décrit plus bas).

À la suite du RTO, un total de 35 179 000 Actions et 507 000 droits de souscription de l'Émetteur Résultant détenues par certains Principaux Intéressés (tel que défini dans les politiques de la Bourse) et par d'autres vendeurs sont sujets à une convention d'entiercement de titres excédentaires du groupe 2 en conformité avec les politiques de la Bourse ou de façon volontaire.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer à la circulaire de sollicitation de procuration de la Société datée du 29 décembre 2022 et du communiqué de presse de la société du 27 février 2023, lesquels sont disponibles sur SEDAR (www.sedar.com) sous le profil d'émetteur de la Société.

Graduation de NEX à Bourse de croissance TSX

La Société a rencontré les exigences afin d'être inscrite comme une société du groupe 2 de la Bourse de croissance TSX. Conséquemment, effectif le mercredi 1er mars 2023, l'inscription des titres de la Société sera transférée de NEX à la Bourse de croissance TSX. Le groupe de classification de la société sera modifié de NEX à Groupe 2 et le lieu de dépôt et bureau régional sera modifié de NEX à Montréal.

Effectif à l'ouverture des affaires le mercredi 1er mars 2023, le symbole de négociation changera de « ILE.H » à « LSL ».

Placement privé avec l'entremise d'un courtier

En lien avec le RTO, la Société a complété un placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier des valeurs mobilières suivantes de l'Émetteur Résultant (sur une base post-regroupement) (le « Placement Privé »):

Nombre d'actions

Post-Regroupement : 11 736 566 Actions

Prix : 0,70 $ par Action

Bons de souscription : 5 868 282 bons de souscription d'Actions

Prix d'exercice des bons : 1,00 $ pour les 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

Nombre de souscripteurs : 95 souscripteurs

Participation Initié /

Groupe Pro :

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P Nombre d'actions Initiés [ # de souscripteurs : 3 ] Y 257 285

Honoraires d'intermédiation : 6 intermédiaires agissant à distance ont reçu un total de 463 972,89 $ en espères ainsi que 662 818 bons de souscription d'intermédiation à 0,70 $ pour 18 mois suivant la clôture du RTO chacun donnant droit à une action ordinaire et un-demi bon de souscription d'unité, chaque bon entier de souscription d'unité étant exerçable pour une action à 1,00 $ pour 18 mois.

Changement de dénomination sociale et regroupement d'actions

En lien avec l'Acquisition, la Société (i) a procédé au regroupement de son capital action sur une base de 25 anciennes pour 1 nouvelle, et (ii) a changé sa dénomination sociale de « Corporation Exploration Îledor » à « Groupe LSL Pharma inc. ». La Société a confirmé son changement de dénomination sociale et son regroupement d'actions dans un communiqué de presse daté du 27 février 2023.

Les Actions de l'Émetteur Résultant seront admises à la négociation de la cote de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires mercredi le 1er mars 2023, et les Actions de Corporation Exploration Îledor seront retirées.

Capitalisation

Post-Regroupement et

Post-Transaction : Un nombre illimité d'Actions sans valeur nominale dont

82 226 435 Actions sont émises et en circulation

Actions entiercées : 35 179 000 Actions et 507 000 droits de souscription dont

1 758 950 Actions et 25 350 droits de souscription sont libérées à la date de

ce bulletin

Agent des transferts : Compagnie TSX Trust

Symbole au téléscripteur : LSL (NOUVEAU)

Numéro de CUSIP : 50190N104 (NOUVEAU)

L'Émetteur Résultant est catégorisé dans le secteur de la « fabrication de produits pharmaceutiques et de médicaments » (numéro de SCIAN : 32541)

La Bourse a été avisée que les opérations précitées ont été complétées.

Réadmission à la négociation

Suite aux bulletins de la Bourse datés du 5 décembre 2013 et du 6 mars 2014, les titres de l'Émetteur Résultant seront réadmis à la négociation à l'ouverture des affaires le mercredi 1er mars 2023 sous le symbole « LSL ».

Contact de la Société : François Roberge, Président et Chef de la direction

Adresse de la Société : 540 rue d'Avaugour, Bureau 1800, Boucherville QC J4B 0G6

Numéro de téléphone de la Société : 514-664-7700

Adresse de courriel de la Société : [email protected]

Site web de la Société : www.laboratoirelsl.com

_____________________________________________________

23/02/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition pursuant to a Property Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 27, 2023 between the Company and the optionor. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in three claim blocks within the Power Metals' Case Lake LCT lithium project (the "Property") located near Kirkland Lake, Ontario. By way of consideration, the Company will pay to the optionor an aggregate of $45,000 in cash and issue to the optionor an aggregate of 450,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.085 per share. In addition, the Company must incur $30,000 in exploration expenditure on or before the one-year anniversary of the Agreement, to earn an undivided 50% interest in the Property. Furthermore, the Company must incur $60,000 in exploration expenditure on or before the second-year anniversary of the Agreement, to earn an undivided 100% interest in the Property. Finally, the arm's length optionor will retain a 2% NSR on the Property and claims within two kilometers from its perimeter. 1% of the NSR may be purchased back by the Company at its discretion for $500,000 up to 1 year after the start of commercial production.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 6, 2023.

________________________________________

CANADA SILVER COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition pursuant to a Property Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 27, 2023 between the Company and the optionor. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has been granted an exclusive option to acquire a 100% interest in one claim block within the Power Metals' Case Lake LCT lithium project (the "Property") located near Kirkland Lake, Ontario. By way of consideration, the Company will pay to the optionor an aggregate of $15,000 in cash and issue to the optionor an aggregate of 150,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.085 per share. In addition, the Company must incur $10,000 in exploration expenditure on or before the one-year anniversary of the Agreement, to earn an undivided 50% interest in the Property. Furthermore, the Company must incur $20,000 in exploration expenditure on or before the second-year anniversary of the Agreement, to earn an undivided 100% interest in the Property. Finally, the arm's length optionor will retain a 2% NSR on the Property and claims within two kilometers from its perimeter. 1% of the NSR may be purchased back by the Company at its discretion for $500,000 up to 1 year after the start of commercial production.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated February 6, 2023.

________________________________________

HILO MINING LTD. ("HILO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 10, 2023:

Number of Shares: 12,800,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") and one-half of one Share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price: $0.09 per Unit.

Warrants: 6,400,000 whole Warrants to purchase 6,400,000 Shares.

Warrant Price: $0.15, exercisable for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

Number of Placees: 28 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Securities

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 Pro Group Member] P 1,000,000 Units



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [1 Finder] $64,316 918,799 918,799

Finder's Warrants shall be exercisable into Shares at a price of $0.15 per Share for a period of 18 months from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 24, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:52 a.m. PST, Feb. 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 27, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MPM") ("MPM.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:54 a.m. PST, Feb. 27, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MPM") ("MPM.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 27, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 13, 2022 and January 26, 2023:

Convertible Debentures $295,000.00

Conversion Price: Convertible into 983,222 common shares at $0.30 per share

Maturity date: 2 years

Interest rate: 10% per annum

Number of Placees: 12 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $17,700.00 N/A 59,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on February 24, 2023, confirming the closing of the first tranche of the private placement.

________________________________________

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("QPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 243,282 common shares to settle outstanding debt of $19,462.56.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 3 $19,462.56 $0.08 243,282 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 3, 2023.

CORPORATION MÉTAUX PRÉCIEUX DU QUÉBEC (« QPM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 27 février 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 243 282 actions ordinaires en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 19 462,56 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 3 créanciers

Participation de personne ayant

un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro :

Créanciers # de

créanciers Montant dû Prix réputé par

action # total d'actions









Participation total de

personne ayant un lien de

dépendance: 3 19 462,56 $ 0,08 $ 243 282 Participation total de

Groupe Pro: S/O S/O S/O S/O

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 3 février 2023.

_________________________________________

SAYWARD CAPITAL CORP. ("SAWC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:20 p.m. PST, Feb. 24, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SILVER TIGER METALS INC. ("SLVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective February 22, 2023, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated February 21, 2023 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the Nova Scotia Securities Commission and the securities regulatory authorities of the British-Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

Offering: The Offering consisted of 58,100,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $0.31 per Common Share.

Offering Price: $0.31 per Common Share

Underwriters: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Desjardins Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., Sprott Capital Partners LP, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., and Eight Capital

Underwriter's Commission: The Underwriters received cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares.

Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option, exercisable for a period of 30 days following the closing date, to purchase an additional number of Common Shares equal to 15% of the number of Common Share sold pursuant to the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated February 21, 2023.

The Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on February 24, 2023 and that a total of 58,100,000 Common Shares have been issued at a price of $0.31 per Common Shares pursuant to the closing of the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $18,011,000. At this point in time, the over-allotment option has not been exercised.

______________________________________

SURGE COPPER CORP. ("SURG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 10, 2023 and January 12, 2023:

Non-flow-through Units

Number of Shares: 11,539,000 non-flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.13 per share

Warrants: 5,769,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,769,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a twelve-month period

Charity-flow-through Units

Number of Shares: 11,077,000 charity-flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.215 per share

Warrants: 5,538,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,538,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a twelve-month period

Number of Placees: 33 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 1,923,613 non-flow-through

shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 200,000 non-flow-through

shares



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $46,260.00 N/A N/A

The Company issued news releases on January 31, 2023 and February 27, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Loan Consolidations & Extensions Agreement dated January 10, 2023 ("Agreement"), between the Company and a non-arm's length party ("Lender"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the parties will consolidate four outstanding, unsecured loans at various interest rates for an aggregate amount of $1,065,265 USD, and extend the respective maturity dates to February 22, 2024. As consideration for the consolidation and extension, the Company shall issue 10,321,657 non-transferable bonus common share purchase warrants ("Bonus Warrants") to the Lender. Each Bonus Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") at an exercise price of $0.14 per Share, until any time prior to February 22, 2024.

For further information, please reference the Company's press releases dated December 29, 2022 and February 24, 2023.

________________________________________

