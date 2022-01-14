VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

H-SOURCE HOLDINGS LTD. ("HSI.H")

[formerly H-Source Holdings Ltd. ("HSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

/CNW/ - In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of January 18, 2022, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from HSI to HSI.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued August 5, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

22/01/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALTUS STRATEGIES PLC ("ALTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 36,930,143 shares



Purchase Price: $0.90 per share



Number of Placees: 50 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares La Mancha Holding S.a.r.l Y 12,955,094 Steven Poulton Y 654,205 Matthew Grainger Y 18,691 David Netherway Y 37,383 Martin Keylock Y 14,018 Alister Masterton-Hume Y 28,784 Robert Milroy Y 200,000

Finder's Fee: BMO Capital Markets Limited - $612,904.55

Shard Capital Partners LLP - $23,360.99

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - $41,227.92

Sprott Global Resource Investments, Ltd. - $101,484.99

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 14, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

ARGENTINA LITHIUM & ENERGY CORP. ("LIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Exploration and Purchase Option Agreement dated January 3, 2022, between the Company's subsidiary, Argentina Litio & Energia S.A. and Cornejo Uladislao whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in two lithium mining property located in Salar de Pocitos, Salta Province, Argentina. The aggregate consideration payable over a three year period is US$1,890,000 and 2,338,000 common shares.

ARGENTINA LITHIUM & ENERGY CORP. ("LIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Exploration and Purchase Option Agreement dated January 3, 2022, between the Company's subsidiary, Argentina Litio & Energia S.A. and Rodrigo Martin Castañeda Nordmann whereby the Company has been granted an option to purchase a 100% interest in the El Pidio GIII lithium mining property located in Salar de Pocitos, Salta Province, Argentina. The aggregate consideration over a three year period is US$165,000 and 258,334 common shares.

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. ("DOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Plan of Arrangement:

The arrangement consists of an arm's length acquisition by the Company of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of MindBeacon Holdings Inc. (TSX: MBCN) ("MindBeacon") in exchange for issuing 2.285 shares of the Company and a cash payment of C$1.22 for each MindBeacon common share by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Arrangement was completed pursuant to an arrangement agreement between the Company and MindBeacon dated November 14, 2021, as amended on December 10, 2021.

The Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) granted the final order approving the Arrangement on January 12, 2022.

For further information, refer to the news releases dated November 15, 2021, and January 14, 2022.

DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 9, 2021, and December 3, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,120,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per flow-through share



Warrants: 1,560,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,560,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Ian Gendall Y 200,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement (1 placee) P 100,000

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc - 14,875 cash and 59,500 finder's warrants

Fieldhouse Capital Management Inc. - $24,500 cash and 98,000 finder's warrants

Research Capital Corporation - $7,000 cash and 28,000 finder's warrants

Vanhart Capital Corporation - $3,500 cash and 14,000 finder's warrants





Each non-transferable finder warrant is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 29, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("GIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,100,000 common shares

3,358,333 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share

$0.06 per flow-through share



Warrants: 2,100,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,100,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 1 placee











Finder's Fee: Roche Securities Limited (Francis Roche) – $10,000 cash and 166,667 non-transferable finder's warrants, each exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a two-year period.

Echelon Wealth Partners - $4,800 cash and 88,000 non-transferable finder's warrants, each exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.06 per share for a two-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on December 24, 2021, and December 31, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

HOT CHILI LIMITED ("HCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 120,267 shares to settle outstanding debt for $184,672.55.

Number of Creditors: 72 Creditors

JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES INC. ("JEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 20, 2021:

Convertible Debenture $5,703,567.90



Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at a price per share equal to $0.70 of principal outstanding until maturity.



Maturity date: 36 months



Detachable Warrants: Each of the 8,147,954 warrants will have a term of three years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $1.00 over a three-year period.



Interest rate: 4% per annum



Number of Placees: 16 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Convertible Shares Catlett –Sands II LLC (Michael Graves) Y 1,199,860 McKenna & Associates LLC Y 922,969 (Andrew J. McKenna)









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 142,857 [1 placees]









Finder's Fee:









Haywood Securites Inc. - $25,500 cash and 36,428 finder's warrants

Intrynsyc Capital Corporation - $30,012.48 cash and 42,875 finder's warrants

Each finder's warrant is exercisable at $1.00 for a three-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 7, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP. ("MEK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,587,000 flow-through units



Purchase Price: $0.22 per unit



Warrants: 4,587,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,587,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a period of three years



Number of Placees: 12 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement dated December 23, 2021.

PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:06 p.m. PST, Jan. 13, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

PETROSHALE INC. ("PSH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Jan.14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

POET TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 38,523 common shares at a deemed price of CDN$0.88 per share to settle an outstanding debt of CDN$33,900, in connection with services provided by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 07, 2022.

PROSPERA ENERGY INC. ("PEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,557,866 shares at a deemed price of $0.175 to settle outstanding debts of $1,147,626.53.

Number of Creditors: 18 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debts extinguished.

SOLIS MINERALS LTD. ("SLMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022



TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective December 22, 2021, the Company's Prospectus dated November 10, 2021, and Supplementary Prospectus dated November 23, 2021 were filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and accepted for trading on the ASX.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on December 23, 2021, for gross proceeds of AUS$5,500,000 (CDN$5,103,450).

Agents: Euroz Hartleys Limited



Offering: 27,500,000 Chess Depository Interests (CDI) at a price of AUD$0.20. Each CDI is underlain by one share and one half warrant. Each full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one share at AUD$0.30 for two years from closing.



Unit Price: AUD$0.20 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: AUD$0.30 per share for two years from closing.



Agents' Warrants: 3,666,667 non-transferable warrants exercisable to purchase one share at AUD$0.28 per share until December 24, 2024.



Agent's Commission: AUD$330,000 cash, AUD$35,000 management fee.

TENTH AVENUE PETROLEUM CORP. ("TPC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Jan. 14, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 14, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 34,884 common shares at a deemed price of $0.43 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $15,000:

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors



Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated January 12, 2022.

VOTI DETECTION INC. (« VOTI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 14 janvier 2022

Société du groupe 1 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 34 884 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,43 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 15 000 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 2 créanciers



Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 12 janvier 2022.

