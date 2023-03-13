VANCOUVER, BC, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ACASTI PHARMA INC. ("ACST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Company's news release dated March 13, 2023, the common shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange effective at the close of business on Monday, March 27, 2023.

The delisting of the common shares of the Company is completed at the request of the Company. The common shares of the Company trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol "ACST".

For more information, please consult the Company's news release dated March 13, 2023.

ACASTI PHARMA INC. (« ACST »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Retrait de la cote

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 mars 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 13 mars 2023, les actions ordinaires d'Acasti Pharma inc. (la « société ») seront retirées de la cote de la Bourse de croissance TSX à la fermeture des affaires le lundi 27 mars 2023.

Le retrait de la cote des actions ordinaires de la société est complété à la demande de la société. Les actions ordinaires de la société transigent au NASDAQ sous le symbole « ACST ».

Pour plus de renseignements, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse de la société daté du 13 mars 2023.

________________________________________

ARCUS DEVELOPMENT GROUP INC. ("ADG.H")

[formerly Arcus Development Group Inc. ("ADG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of March 15, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from ADG to ADG.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

DYNAMIC TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("DTG.H")

[formerly Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. ("DTG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 10, 2023 and Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. (the "Company") press release dated March 09, 2023, in accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Calgary to NEX.

As of March 15, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from DTG to DTG.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 10, 2023, effective at the opening, Wednesday, March 15, 2023 trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to maintain the services of a Transfer Agent in accordance with Policy 3.1.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_________________________________________

MEXICAN GOLD MINING CORP. ("MEX") ("MEX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, NO Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on January 20, 2023, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on March 15, 2023, the common shares of Mexican Gold Mining Corp. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

13,734,279 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: MEX (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 592819205 (new)



Adjustment – Listed Warrants ("MEX.WT")

As a result of the Consolidation of the Company's common shares, the Exchange confirms that the Warrants (MEX.WT) currently listed on TSX Venture Exchange have been subject to adjustment (the "Adjustment").

As a result of the Adjustment, the exercise price of the Listed Warrants is deemed to be increased in proportion to the number of common shares resulting from the Adjustment, such that: (a) the exercise price in respect of all outstanding Warrants will increase from CDN$0.12 to CDN$1.20; and (b) every ten Listed Warrants held by a holder will be exercisable to acquire one common share at an

exercise price of CDN$1.20.

For more information, refer to the Company's press release dated March 10, 2023 and, if applicable, the Notices of Adjustment dated March 10, 2023 sent to the Company's warrant holders.



________________________________________

ADAMERA MINERALS CORP. ("ADZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:



Private Placement:









# of Warrants: 8,125,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 18, 2023

New Expiry Date of Warrants: March 18, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 16,250,000 shares with 8,125,000 share purchase warrants attached, which were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 19, 2021.

________________________________________

BADGER CAPITAL CORP. ("YVR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 9, 2023:



Number of Shares: 2,400,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.05 per share







Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 10, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

CABRAL GOLD INC. ("CBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 6,200,000 Expiry Date of Warrants: November 25, 2024 Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 for the first year, $0.40 for the second year New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.205 for the first year, $0.30 for the second year



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,200,000 shares with 6,200,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 30, 2022.

________________________________________

COTEC HOLDINGS CORP. ("CTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 1, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,153,210 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 7,153,210 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,153,210 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 5,800,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A







The Company issued a news release on March 9, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ENTOURAGE HEALTH CORP. ("ENTG.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, March 13, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 11,984 shares to settle outstanding debt for $104,979 USD ($140,721 CAD) at a deemed value of $11.75 CAD.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 02, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 4,000,000 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from March 15, 2023, to August 15, 2023. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (James Switzer) Error! Bookmark not defined.on behalf of the Company.

Please refer to the Company's new release dated March 10, 2023, for further details.

________________________________________

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Share Purchase Agreement dated January 10, 2023 ("Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has purchased from a non-arm's length vendor ("Vendor") 2,000,000 common shares of Electric Royalties Ltd. ("ELEC Shares") at a purchase price of $0.25 per ELEC Share for the aggregate cash payment of $500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 25, 2023; and March 10, 2023.

________________________________________

WORLD COPPER LTD. ("WCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 13, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Share Purchase Agreement dated January 10, 2023 ("Agreement"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has sold to a non-arm's length purchaser ("Purchaser") 2,000,000 common shares of Electric Royalties Ltd. ("ELEC Shares"), at a purchase price of $0.25 per ELEC Share for the aggregate cash payment of $500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 25, 2023; and March 10, 2023.

________________________________________

