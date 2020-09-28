VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

9 CAPITAL CORP. ("NCPL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Exchange bulletins dated September 4, 2020 and September 28, 2020, effective at the open, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

CALDAS GOLD CORP. ("CGC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 22,222,222 common share purchase warrants of Caldas Gold Corp. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration and Development' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 38,835,422 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated July 29, 2020 between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company, in its capacity as warrant agent, as modified and supplemented by a first supplemental warrant indenture dated August 26, 2020 (the "Warrant Indenture"), of which

22,222,222 warrants are listed and trading.





16,613,200 warrants that were issued pursuant to the private placement of Subscription Receipts (see below) are subject to a hold period under securities legislation and will not be listed until such time as the hold period expires.



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: CGC.WT CUSIP Number: 12878L131

22,222,222 warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's private placement offering, on a bought deal basis, of special warrants which closed on July 29, 2020 and 16,613,200 warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's private placement offering of Subscription Receipts which closed on August 26, 2020. The 16,613,200 warrants that were issued pursuant to the private placement of Subscription Receipts are subject to a hold period under securities legislation and will not be listed until such time as the hold period expires. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $2.75 per common share at any time prior to the expiry at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on July 29, 2025 (the "Expiry Date"), subject to acceleration as described below.

In the event that the closing price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (or such other exchange on which the Common Shares may principally trade at such time) is at a price greater than $2.75 (subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms of the Warrant Indenture) for a period of 20 consecutive trading days after July 29, 2023 (the "Acceleration Trigger"), the Company may accelerate the Expiry Date of the Warrants by giving 30 days' written notice to the holders of Warrants and concurrently issuing a press release, and in such case, the Warrants will expire on the date that is 30 days from the date notice of such acceleration is provided to the holders of the Warrants pursuant to a written notice to holders of Warrants and a press release issued by the Company.

________________________________________

LIFT & CO. CORP. ("LIFT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 17, 2020, effective at the close of business on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, the common shares of Lift & Co. Corp. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.

_______________________________

MAGNOLIA COLOMBIA LTD. ("MCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the close of business, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, the common shares of Magnolia Colombia Ltd. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

________________________________________

MCX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("MCX")

[formerly McorpCX, Inc. ("MCX")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders June 29, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, September 30, 2020, the common shares of MCX Technologies Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of McorpCX, Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Capitalization: 500,000,000 shares with no par value of which

20,426,158 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: MCX (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 582576104 (new)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

NEWTON ENERGY CORPORATION ("NTN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, the common shares of Newton Energy Corporation (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

________________________________________

20/09/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

9 CAPITAL CORP. ("NCPL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Sep. 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALDEBARAN RESOURCES INC. ("ALDE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 20, 2020, and further amended on August 28, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,999,999 shares







Purchase Price: $0.30 per share







Warrants: 7,999,996 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,999,996 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.70 for a two year period







Number of Placees: 52 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





John Black Y 333,333 Mark Wayne Y 335,000 Kevin Heather Y 333,333 Megan Cameron-Jones Y 146,666 Route One Fund II L.P. Y 279,086 Route One Offshore Master Fund L.P. Y 5,862,248 Stillwater Canada LLC Y 3,180,000 Adan Greening Y 33,000





Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. – $9,000 in cash payments

Haywood Securities Inc. – $25,250 in cash payments

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. – $9,525 in cash payments

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $495 in cash payments

Echelon Capital Markets – $3,750 in cash payments

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 15, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

DIOS EXPLORATION INC. ("DOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated September 4, 2020:

Number of Securities: 9,090,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per common share



Warrants: 9,090,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,090,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.20 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 15 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: A finder received a cash commission of $48,888

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 15, 2020.

EXPLORATION DIOS INC. (« DOS »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 28 septembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 4 septembre 2020:

Nombre d'actions: 9 090 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,12 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 9 090 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 9 090 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,20 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs: 15 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces 48 888 $

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 15 septembre 2020.

________________________________________

DISCOVERY ONE INVESTMENT CORP. ("DOIT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on October 24, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.

The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of October 26, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated September 3, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

_______________________________

GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 5,453,750 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 30, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 30, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,907,500 shares with 5,453,750 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 11, 2019.

________________________________________

GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced and closed on September 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,540,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.20 per share







Warrants: 1,270,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,270,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a one year period







Number of Placees: 8 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





Paul Dipasquale Y 250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 750,000 [2 placees]









Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $3,000 in cash payment



________________________________________

GOLDHILLS HOLDING LTD. ("GHL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 24, 2020 and August 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,666,673 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.15 per share



Number of Placees: 7 Placees



Finder's Fee: CDN$15,575 in cash payable to Hew Rattray.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

JUBILEE GOLD EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced and closed on September 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 130,000 Class A common shares



Purchase Price: $0.65 per Class A common share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

________________________________________

KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:02 a.m. PST, Sep. 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Sep. 28, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MELKIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:33 a.m. PST, Sep. 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPLORATION MINIÈRE VIOR INC. ("VIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 21, 2020, between the Company and Eric Desaulniers and Antoine Cloutier (together, the "Vendors"), in connection with the option to acquire 100% interest in the Mirabelli project composed of 66 mining claims (the "Property"), located 225 km north of Matagami in the James Bay region of Quebec. One of the Vendors is at non-arm's length with the Company.

The Company shall make cash payments totalling $50,000 over a 12 months period following the signing of the Agreement and shall incur exploration expenditures of at least $225,000 over a 24 months period following the signing of the Agreement, in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Issuer for $1,000,000.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 23, 2020.

SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPLORATION MINIÈRE VIOR INC. (« VIO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 28 septembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option (la « convention ») datée du 21 septembre 2020, entre la société et Eric Desaulniers et Antoine Cloutier (ensemble, les « vendeurs »), concernant l'option d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans le projet Mirabelli, composé de 66 claims (la « propriété »), localisé à 225 km au nord de Matagami dans la région Baie-James du Québec. L'un des vendeurs est une personne ayant un lien de dépendance avec la société.

La société devra effectuer des paiements en espèces totalisant 50 000 $ sur une période de 12 mois suivant la signature de la convention, et devra effectuer des dépenses d'exploration d'au moins 225 000 $ sur une période de 24 mois suivant la signature de la convention, afin d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété.

Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 2% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cinquante pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par l'émetteur pour 1 000 000 $.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 23 septembre 2020.

_________________________________________

SOLARIS RESOURCES INC. ("SLS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, Sep. 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOLARIS RESOURCES INC. ("SLS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Sep. 28, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VAXIL BIO LTD. ("VXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 20,086 common shares at a deemed value of $0.11 per share to settle outstanding debt for $2,209.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 17, 2020.

________________________________________

VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 100,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $50,000:

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated September 24, 2020.

VOTI DETECTION INC. (« VOTI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 28 septembre 2020

Société du groupe 1 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 100 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,50 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 50 000 $ :

Nombre de créanciers: 1 créancier

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 24 septembre 2020.

________________________________________

