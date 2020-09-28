TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Sep 28, 2020, 17:32 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
9 CAPITAL CORP. ("NCPL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to Exchange bulletins dated September 4, 2020 and September 28, 2020, effective at the open, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
CALDAS GOLD CORP. ("CGC.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants
BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the opening on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 22,222,222 common share purchase warrants of Caldas Gold Corp. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration and Development' company.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
38,835,422 warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated July 29, 2020 between the Company and Odyssey Trust Company, in its capacity as warrant agent, as modified and supplemented by a first supplemental warrant indenture dated August 26, 2020 (the "Warrant Indenture"), of which
|
22,222,222 warrants are listed and trading.
|
16,613,200 warrants that were issued pursuant to the private placement of Subscription Receipts (see below) are subject to a hold period under securities legislation and will not be listed until such time as the hold period expires.
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
CGC.WT
|
CUSIP Number:
|
12878L131
22,222,222 warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's private placement offering, on a bought deal basis, of special warrants which closed on July 29, 2020 and 16,613,200 warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's private placement offering of Subscription Receipts which closed on August 26, 2020. The 16,613,200 warrants that were issued pursuant to the private placement of Subscription Receipts are subject to a hold period under securities legislation and will not be listed until such time as the hold period expires. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $2.75 per common share at any time prior to the expiry at 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on July 29, 2025 (the "Expiry Date"), subject to acceleration as described below.
In the event that the closing price of the common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (or such other exchange on which the Common Shares may principally trade at such time) is at a price greater than $2.75 (subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms of the Warrant Indenture) for a period of 20 consecutive trading days after July 29, 2023 (the "Acceleration Trigger"), the Company may accelerate the Expiry Date of the Warrants by giving 30 days' written notice to the holders of Warrants and concurrently issuing a press release, and in such case, the Warrants will expire on the date that is 30 days from the date notice of such acceleration is provided to the holders of the Warrants pursuant to a written notice to holders of Warrants and a press release issued by the Company.
________________________________________
LIFT & CO. CORP. ("LIFT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 17, 2020, effective at the close of business on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, the common shares of Lift & Co. Corp. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange as a result of the Company's failure to maintain Exchange Requirements. Prior to delisting, the shares of the Company were subject to a Suspension from trading.
_______________________________
MAGNOLIA COLOMBIA LTD. ("MCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the close of business, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, the common shares of Magnolia Colombia Ltd. (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange.
________________________________________
MCX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION ("MCX")
[formerly McorpCX, Inc. ("MCX")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders June 29, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Wednesday, September 30, 2020, the common shares of MCX Technologies Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of McorpCX, Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
500,000,000
|
shares with no par value of which
|
20,426,158
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
nil
|
shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
MCX
|
(unchanged)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
582576104
|
(new)
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
NEWTON ENERGY CORPORATION ("NTN.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Delist
BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at the close of business, Wednesday, September 30, 2020, the common shares of Newton Energy Corporation (the "Company") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange.
________________________________________
20/09/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
9 CAPITAL CORP. ("NCPL.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Sep. 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 Months Of Listing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ALDEBARAN RESOURCES INC. ("ALDE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 20, 2020, and further amended on August 28, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
15,999,999 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.30 per share
|
Warrants:
|
7,999,996 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,999,996 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.70 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
52 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
John Black
|
Y
|
333,333
|
Mark Wayne
|
Y
|
335,000
|
Kevin Heather
|
Y
|
333,333
|
Megan Cameron-Jones
|
Y
|
146,666
|
Route One Fund II L.P.
|
Y
|
279,086
|
Route One Offshore Master Fund L.P.
|
Y
|
5,862,248
|
Stillwater Canada LLC
|
Y
|
3,180,000
|
Adan Greening
|
Y
|
33,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc. – $9,000 in cash payments
|
Haywood Securities Inc. – $25,250 in cash payments
|
Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. – $9,525 in cash payments
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $495 in cash payments
|
Echelon Capital Markets – $3,750 in cash payments
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 15, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
DIOS EXPLORATION INC. ("DOS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated September 4, 2020:
|
Number of Securities:
|
9,090,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
9,090,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,090,000 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
15 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
A finder received a cash commission of $48,888
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated September 15, 2020.
EXPLORATION DIOS INC. (« DOS »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 28 septembre 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 4 septembre 2020:
|
Nombre d'actions:
|
9 090 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,12 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
9 090 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 9 090 000 actions
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,20 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
|
Nombre de souscripteurs:
|
15 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
|
Aucune
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
|
Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces 48 888 $
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 15 septembre 2020.
________________________________________
DISCOVERY ONE INVESTMENT CORP. ("DOIT.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice – QT Not Completed – Approaching 24 Months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The shares of the Company were listed on TSX Venture Exchange on October 24, 2018. The Company, which is classified as a Capital Pool Company ('CPC'), is required to complete a Qualifying Transaction ('QT') within 24 months of its date of listing, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4.
The records of the Exchange indicate that the Company has not yet completed a QT. If the Company fails to complete a QT by its 24-month anniversary date of October 26, 2020, the Company's trading status may be changed to a Suspension without further notice, in accordance with Exchange Policy 2.4, Section 14.6.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated September 3, 2020, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.
_______________________________
GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
5,453,750
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
September 30, 2020
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 30, 2020
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.30 (Unchanged)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,907,500 shares with 5,453,750 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 11, 2019.
________________________________________
GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced and closed on September 17, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,540,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,270,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,270,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 for a one year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Paul Dipasquale
|
Y
|
250,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
750,000
|
[2 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $3,000 in cash payment
________________________________________
GOLDHILLS HOLDING LTD. ("GHL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 24, 2020 and August 25, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,666,673 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.15 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
7 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
CDN$15,575 in cash payable to Hew Rattray.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
JUBILEE GOLD EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced and closed on September 25, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
130,000 Class A common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.65 per Class A common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
________________________________________
KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:02 a.m. PST, Sep. 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
KANE BIOTECH INC. ("KNE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Sep. 28, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MELKIOR RESOURCES INC. ("MKR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:33 a.m. PST, Sep. 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPLORATION MINIÈRE VIOR INC. ("VIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 21, 2020, between the Company and Eric Desaulniers and Antoine Cloutier (together, the "Vendors"), in connection with the option to acquire 100% interest in the Mirabelli project composed of 66 mining claims (the "Property"), located 225 km north of Matagami in the James Bay region of Quebec. One of the Vendors is at non-arm's length with the Company.
The Company shall make cash payments totalling $50,000 over a 12 months period following the signing of the Agreement and shall incur exploration expenditures of at least $225,000 over a 24 months period following the signing of the Agreement, in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.
The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any saleable production from the Property. Fifty percent of the NSR royalty (i.e. 1%) may be purchased by the Issuer for $1,000,000.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 23, 2020.
SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPLORATION MINIÈRE VIOR INC. (« VIO »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 28 septembre 2020
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'option (la « convention ») datée du 21 septembre 2020, entre la société et Eric Desaulniers et Antoine Cloutier (ensemble, les « vendeurs »), concernant l'option d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans le projet Mirabelli, composé de 66 claims (la « propriété »), localisé à 225 km au nord de Matagami dans la région Baie-James du Québec. L'un des vendeurs est une personne ayant un lien de dépendance avec la société.
La société devra effectuer des paiements en espèces totalisant 50 000 $ sur une période de 12 mois suivant la signature de la convention, et devra effectuer des dépenses d'exploration d'au moins 225 000 $ sur une période de 24 mois suivant la signature de la convention, afin d'acquérir 100% des intérêts dans la propriété.
Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 2% au titre du rendement net de fonderie (« NSR ») sur toute production vendable de la propriété. Cinquante pourcent de la redevance NSR (i.e. 1%) peut être racheté par l'émetteur pour 1 000 000 $.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 23 septembre 2020.
_________________________________________
SOLARIS RESOURCES INC. ("SLS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, Sep. 28, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SOLARIS RESOURCES INC. ("SLS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, Sep. 28, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
VAXIL BIO LTD. ("VXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 20,086 common shares at a deemed value of $0.11 per share to settle outstanding debt for $2,209.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 17, 2020.
________________________________________
VOTI DETECTION INC. ("VOTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 28, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 100,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.50 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $50,000:
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None
For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated September 24, 2020.
VOTI DETECTION INC. (« VOTI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN: 28 septembre 2020
Société du groupe 1 de Bourse de Croissance TSX
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 100 000 actions ordinaires à un prix de 0,50 $ par action, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 50 000 $ :
|
Nombre de créanciers:
|
1 créancier
Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucune
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 24 septembre 2020.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]