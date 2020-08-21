VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 21, 2020 /CNW/ -

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on August 20, 2020 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) OTSO 2 OTSO GOLD CORP. Annual audited financial statements for the

year. 2020/01/31





Annual management's discussion and

analysis for the year. 2020/01/31





Certification of annual filings for the year. 2020/01/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORP. ("GEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated February 19, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Tuesday August 25, 2020, the common shares of Global Energy Metals Corporation will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

9,730,117 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GEMC (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 37890Y308 (new)

LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by directors on July 1, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, the common shares of Los Andes Copper Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Resource Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

27,165,813 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: LA (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 544312 20 0 (new)

NEX COMPANIES:

BULLION GOLD RESOURCES CORP. ("BGD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, the securities of Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated July 10, 2020, a news release was issued on August 14, 2020, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Reverse Takeover as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

GREENBANK VENTURES INC. ("GBNK.H")

[formerly LEIS INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("LES.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020

NEX Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated July 24, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday August 25, 2020, the common shares of Greenbank Ventures Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Leis Industries Limited will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Real Estate' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

8,651,595 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil







Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: GBNK.H (new) CUSIP Number: 393583109 (new)

WESTERN TROY CAPITAL RESOURCES INC. ("WRY.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on August 4, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) three old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, August 25, 2020, the common shares of Western Troy Capital Resources Inc. will commence trading on NEX on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Non-Metallic Mineral Mining and Quarrying' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,212,000 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil common shares





Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: WRY.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 959907304 (NEW)

CAPITAN MINING INC. ("CAPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:03 a.m. PST, August 21, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 30, 2016, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 30, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: $389,117 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.115



Maturity date: Amended from August 30, 2018 to August 21, 2021

The remainder of the bulletin remains unchanged.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 17, 2020.

EURO MANGANESE INC. ("EMN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,071,551 shares and 150,157 CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDI") at a deemed price of $0.08 per share to settle outstanding debt for $257,737.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors











Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares

John Webster Y $15,981 $0.08 199,764

Roman Shklanka Y $12,133 $0.08 151,671

Harvey Macleod Y $14,691 $0.08 183,638

David Dreisinger Y $14,691 $0.08 183,638

Daniel Rosicky Y $9,793 $0.08 122,409

Gregory Martyr Y $12,013 $0.08 150,157 CDIs Jan Votava Y $24,788 $0.08 309,847



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

IMINING BLOCKCHAIN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY INC. ("IMIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 03, 2020:

Number of Shares: 9,372,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 4,686,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,686,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 25 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $34,288.00 cash; 342,880 warrants PI Financial Corp. $800.00 cash; 8,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Identical terms as the warrants contempleted under the unit offering.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

ISOENERGY LTD. ("ISO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the following non-brokered private placement announced July 23, 2020:

Private Placement





Number of Shares: 5,882,352 shares







Purchase Price: $0.68 per share







Number of Placees: 20 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Craig Parry Y 75,000 Wesley Short Y 14,588 NexGen Energy Ltd. Y 4,411,764 Travis McPherson Y 29,500 Janine D. Richardson Y 22,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[1 placee] P 50,000





Convertible Debenture





Convertible Debenture US$6,000,000





Conversion Price: Convertible into a maximum of 9,206,311 common shares at CAD$0.88

per share (including the issuance of 219,689 shares as an establishment fee)



Maturity date: 5 years from date of issuance



Interest rate: 8.5% per annum (reduced to 7.5% upon the announcement of a positive preliminary

economic assessment study.) of which 6% is payable in cash and 2.5% payable in common

shares subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issue a news releases dated August 11, 2020 and August 19, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2020, the Exchange has accepted an amendment to a shares for debt transaction announced May 8, 2020, whereby the Company has issued an additional 120,000 shares at deemed price of $0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for $12,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 19, 2020.

META GROWTH CORP. ("META") ("META.WT") ("META.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, August 21, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

META GROWTH CORP. ("META") ("META.WT") ("META.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, August 21, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NEVADA SUNRISE GOLD CORPORATION. ("NEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.16



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 35 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

NUBIAN RESOURCES LTD. ("NBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 7, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.42 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Finder's Fee: $252,000 in cash and 600,000 finders' warrants payable to Mackie Research

Capital Corporation. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one

common share at $0.55 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 8,756,159 common shares to settle outstanding debt for US$368,246.

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors









Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of

Shares









Aleksandr Blyumkin Y $94,255 US$0.04 2,356,374

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 20, 2020. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture(s)

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 29, 2020:

Convertible Debenture: US$150,000 principal amount (US$125,000 of which is convertible to common

shares)



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at US$0.0412 per share until maturity



Maturity date: 12 months from issuance



Interest rate: no annual interest



Warrants: 3,033,980 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,033,980 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.0412 per share for a period of 12 months



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated August 18, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 20, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 common shares





Purchase Price: US$0.04 per share





Number of Placees: 1 placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aleksandr Blyumkin Y 15,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated August 18, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 27, 2020 and July 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 11,300,000 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit is comprised of one common

share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").



Purchase Price: $0.62 per Unit



Warrants: 5,650,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,650,000 shares



Warrant Price: $0.90 for a period of two years from the date of issue.



Number of Placees: 55 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Cash commissions of $419,326.48 and 734,204 compensation warrants

("Compensation Warrant") issued to Eight Capital. Each Compensation

Warrant is exercisable at $0.62 per Unit for a period of two years from the date

of closing, with such units being on the same terms as sold to subscribers.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on August 19, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

SPYDER CANNABIS INC. ("SPDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,872,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $193,600.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors









Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Mark Pelchovitz Y $150,000 $0.05 3,000,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

VALENCIA CAPITAL INC. ("VAL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, August 21, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

