TSX Venture Exchange, Sigma Lithium Corporation, The View From The C-Suite

Jul 06, 2022, 13:57 ET
TORONTO, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Ana Cabral Gardner, Chief Executive Officer, Sigma Lithium Corporation ("Sigma Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV: SGML) shares her Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.
About Sigma Lithium Corporation, (TSXV: SGML)
Sigma Lithium is a Canadian company dedicated to powering the next generation of electric vehicle batteries with environmentally sustainable and high-purity lithium.
