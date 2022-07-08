TSX Venture Exchange, Robex Resources Inc., The View From The C-Suite

News provided by

TSX Venture Exchange

Jul 08, 2022, 14:00 ET

TORONTO, July 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Benjamin Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex", the "Corporation", the "Group" or the "Company") (TSXV: RBX) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

Robex Resources is creating a multi-asset and multi-jurisdiction gold mining company
Robex Resources is creating a multi-asset and multi-jurisdiction gold mining company
About Robex Resources Inc., (TSXV: RBX)

Robex Resources Inc. is a TSX-V listed Canadian mining company with exploration properties and an operating mine in Mali.

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Organization Profile

TSX Venture Exchange