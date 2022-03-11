TSX Venture Exchange, NowVertical Group Inc., View from the C-Suite
Mar 11, 2022, 10:30 ET
TORONTO, March 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Daren Trousdell, Chairman and CEO of NowVertical Group Inc. ("NOW" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOW) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
The View from the C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View from the C-Suite videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.
About NowVertical Group Inc., (TSXV: NOW)
NOW is a big data, Vertical Intelligence ("VI") software and services company that is growing organically and through acquisition. NOW's VI solutions are organized by industry vertical and are built upon a foundational set of data technologies that fuse, secure, and mobilize data in a transformative and compliant way. The NOW product suite enables the creation of high-value VI solutions that are predictive in nature and drive automation specific to each high-value industry vertical. For more information about the Company, visit www.nowvertical.com.
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Share this article