TSX Venture Exchange, Euro Manganese, C-Suite at The Open
May 17, 2021, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Marco Romero, President and CEO, Euro Manganese Inc., (the "Company") (TSXV: EMN), shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.
About Euro Manganese Inc. (TSXV: EMN)
Euro Manganese Inc. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. It is mainly engaged in the evaluation and development of the Chvaletice manganese project for the production of high-purity electrolytic manganese metal and high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate ("HPMSM") and other high-purity manganese products. For more information visit: https://www.mn25.ca/.
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
