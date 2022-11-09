TSX Venture Exchange, ESE Entertainment Inc., The View From The C-Suite

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Konrad Wasiela, Chief Executive Officer, ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) ("ESE" or the "Company") shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.

ESE Entertainment scales from 10M to 65M revenue in 18 months

About ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE)

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. You can learn more here: www.esegaming.com.

