TSX Venture Exchange, Deveron Corp., C-Suite at The Open
May 11, 2021, 10:00 ET
TORONTO, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - David MacMillan, President & CEO, Deveron Corp. (TSXV: FARM), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.
About Deveron Corp. (TSXV: FARM)
Deveron Corp. is an agriculture technology company focused on data acquisition and analysis that helps farmers reduce costs and increase yields. The company has positioned itself for exponential growth in the North American market through partnerships with Fortune 500 companies and analytics software that helps take the guess work out of farming. For more information visit: https://www.deveronuas.com/
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
