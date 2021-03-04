TSX Venture Exchange, Blue Moon, C-Suite at The Open
Mar 04, 2021, 14:13 ET
TORONTO, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Patrick McGrath, CEO, Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (TSXV: MOON), shares his company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
The C-Suite at The Open video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest C-Suite at The Open videos visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.
About Blue Moon Zinc Corp. (TSXV: MOON)
Blue Moon Zinc Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company operates in one industry segment being the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests, within two geographical areas, Canada and the United States. Its properties include Blue Moon in the United States; and Yava Project in Canada. For more information visit: https://bluemoonmining.com/
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
