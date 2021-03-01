TSX Venture Exchange, Banxa, C-Suite at The Open

About Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BNXA)



Banxa Holdings Inc. is a payments service provider (PSP) for the digital asset space. The company has a mission - to build the bridge between traditional financial systems, regulation, and the digital space. Our goal is to onboard the general public to digital currency by building fully compliant payment infrastructure that enables simple and secure conversion of fiat currency to digital currency. For more information visit: https://banxa.com/

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

