TSX Venture Exchange, Arrow Exploration Corp., The View From The C-Suite
Apr 22, 2022, 11:32 ET
TORONTO, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Marshall Abbott, Chief Executive Officer, Arrow Exploration Corp. ("Arrow" or the "Company") (TSXV: AXL) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.
About Arrow Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AXL)
Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branch of its 100% owned subsidiary Carrao Energy S.A.) is a publicly-traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are under-exploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company's business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia's most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. Arrow's 50% interest in the Tapir Block is contingent on the assignment by Ecopetrol SA of such interest to Arrow.
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Share this article