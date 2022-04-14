TSX Venture, Bonterra Resources Inc., The View From The C-Suite
Apr 14, 2022, 11:20 ET
TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Marc-Andre Pelletier, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director, Bonterra Resources Inc. ("Bonterra" or the "Company") (TSXV:BTR) shares his Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.
The View From The C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View From The C-Suite visit https://www.tmxmoney.com/en/csuite.html.
About Bonterra Resources Inc., (TSXV: BTR)
Bonterra is a Canadian gold exploration company with a large portfolio of advanced exploration assets anchored by a central milling facility in Quebec, Canada. The Company has four main assets, Gladiator, Barry, Moroy, and Bachelor that collectively have a total of 1.24 million ounces in Measured and Indicated categories, and 1.78 million ounces in Inferred category.
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
