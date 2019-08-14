TSX DRK Opens the Market

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - TMX Group's Equities Trading team, including Kevin Sampson, President, Equity Trading and Jeff Foster, Director, Equity Markets, open the market today to celebrate the launch of enhanced features and functionality on TSX Dark, Canada's alternative dark pool for trading Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) listed securities. Effective August 12, 2019, TSX DRK's innovative new dark pool enhancements, CMO+ and the isDark market data identification tag, will be launched into production. For a limited time, between August 1, 2019 and September 30, 2019, participants can take advantage of free active TSX DRK trading on TSX and TSXV using the Seek Dark Liquidity (SDL) and IOC Peg.