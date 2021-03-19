TSN and RDS Launch Immersive In-Game 5G Experience Letting Hockey Fans Control the Angle on Every Play
Mar 19, 2021, 08:44 ET
– TSN 5G View / Vision 5G RDS, powered by the Bell 5G mobile network, launches tonight
as the Montreal Canadiens host the Vancouver Canucks at the Bell Centre –
– New 5G mobile technology takes fans into the rink on their smartphones, rotating around
the action supported by 80+ in-game cameras broadcast live within the TSN/RDS App –
– Fans can change the angle during key plays and zoom in and out from various angles at
any time during a live game through the app –
– All TSN and RDS broadcast viewers will also experience unique 5G game highlights and
replays during the live game and post-game recap and commentary –
MONTREAL, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's top sports networks TSN and RDS have announced the launch of TSN 5G View / Vision 5G RDS, an exclusive in-app (iOS and Android) feature that leverages Bell 5G to offer fans exciting and interactive new ways to watch sports. Making its debut tonight on TSN and RDS's regional coverage of the Montreal Canadiens' game against the Vancouver Canucks, this innovative 5G-enabled technology lets fans control how they view every angle of the game on their smartphones, getting up close to every goal, pass, hit and penalty with zoom, pause, rewind and slow motion capabilities made possible with Bell's superfast, high-capacity 5G mobile network.
In addition to the immersive mobile experience, the new 5G technology also allows viewers of the TSN and RDS broadcasts to get closer to the action, featuring views from never-before-seen camera angles during in-game commentary, analysis, replays, and post-game recaps.
"Combining Canada's fastest mobile network with our leading sports properties allows hockey fans to benefit from our world-leading 5G technology's ability to deliver an all-new sports viewing experience," said Nauby Jacob, Bell Media's Senior Vice President, Product Platforms. "TSN 5G View / Vision 5G RDS is a great example of our commitment to leverage Bell's technology leadership to offer our customers the best content on the most innovative platforms."
For further information: TSN: Rob Duffy, 416.384.5717, [email protected]; RDS: Patrick Tremblay, 514-913-6799, [email protected]
