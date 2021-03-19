TSN and RDS Launch Immersive In-Game 5G Experience Letting Hockey Fans Control the Angle on Every Play

– TSN 5G View / Vision 5G RDS, powered by the Bell 5G mobile network, launches tonight

MONTREAL, March 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's top sports networks TSN and RDS have announced the launch of TSN 5G View / Vision 5G RDS, an exclusive in-app (iOS and Android) feature that leverages Bell 5G to offer fans exciting and interactive new ways to watch sports. Making its debut tonight on TSN and RDS's regional coverage of the Montreal Canadiens' game against the Vancouver Canucks, this innovative 5G-enabled technology lets fans control how they view every angle of the game on their smartphones, getting up close to every goal, pass, hit and penalty with zoom, pause, rewind and slow motion capabilities made possible with Bell's superfast, high-capacity 5G mobile network.