ST. JOHN'S, NL, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is continuing its safety investigation into the marine occurrence involving the Canadian-flagged vessel Polar Prince and the submersible Titan (M23A0169).

Work completed to date

TSB investigators have finished collecting relevant documents and completed the preliminary interviews with those on board the support vessel Polar Prince. The investigation team has taken possession of the vessel's voyage data recorder, which has been sent to the TSB Engineering Laboratory in Ottawa for further analysis.

Today, the wreckage from the submersible Titan recovered by the United States Coast Guard (USCG) arrived in St. John's Port. The TSB has inspected, documented, and catalogued the materials for its safety investigation. The materials are now in the possession of the USCG.

Next steps

In the next weeks, the investigation team will review the information gathered to date and assess the occurrence in accordance with the TSB Policy on Occurrence Classification. The team will also follow up to gather additional information as required.

The purpose of a safety-focused, independent investigation is to find all causal and contributing factors in an accident, without attributing blame or civil or criminal liability. This allows the focus to be placed on addressing safety deficiencies and on preventing similar accidents from happening again.

The TSB wishes to acknowledge the outstanding cooperation and logistical support it has received from the Canadian Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The TSB will continue to cooperate with the United States, United Kingdom, and France in accordance with international agreements, as they are "substantially interested states" under the International Maritime Organization Casualty Investigation Code.

Please visit our investigation page for future updates.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and Flickr.

SOURCE Transportation Safety Board of Canada

For further information: Transportation Safety Board of Canada, Media Relations, 819-360-4376, [email protected]