TSB hosts the heads of International Transportation Safety Association (ITSA) member organizations in Québec City

QUÉBEC, June 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) welcomes the heads of independent safety investigation authorities from International Transportation Safety Association (ITSA) member countries to Québec City for the ITSA annual conference, which is taking place from 3 to 6 June 2019.

"As a leader in transportation safety investigations and founding member, the TSB is delighted to receive fellow ITSA members' representatives," said Kathy Fox, Chair of the TSB. "We firmly believe in ITSA's mission, which relies on information sharing and cooperation to promote independent, non-judicial investigations of transportation accidents and thereby contribute to the safety of the public and industry."

ITSA is a collaborative network of heads of 16 independent national safety investigation authorities, which seeks, among other things, to share best practices and learn from the experiences of others. The topics addressed during the conference may include safety deficiencies, safety studies, safety recommendations, investigation techniques, and training and recruiting strategies for investigators. The conference also provides an opportunity for members to identify common concerns, challenges, methods and solutions, and provides a platform for open, frank discussions among members on strategic issues and concerns.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

