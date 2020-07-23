TSB confirms completion of download and preliminary analysis of recorders from Ukraine International Airlines flight 752

GATINEAU, QC, July 23, 2020 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is confirming the completion of the download and preliminary analysis of the cockpit voice and flight data recorders from Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 (PS752).

A team of investigators from the affected States, including two TSB investigators, met at the Bureau d'Enquêtes et d'Analyses pour la Sécurité de l'Aviation Civile (BEA), in Paris, France, on 20 July 2020 to begin the readout of the flight recorders onboard PS752. In the course of a busy week, data from these flight recorders was successfully downloaded and preliminary analysis was carried out.

"The download and preliminary data analysis was an important milestone in what must be a thorough and transparent safety investigation," says TSB Chair Kathy Fox. "The work in Paris is finished, but the investigation is far from over. There are still many key questions that need to be answered. I know the families of the victims and many others are eager to learn what data was recovered. We have urged Iran to release factual information from the recorders as soon as possible. However, as outlined in Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation, the TSB is not able to share any specific information at this time, without the express consent of the State leading this investigation, namely Iran. The TSB continues to advocate for a thorough, transparent and credible safety investigation and continues to offer its assistance to Iran."

About foreign safety investigations

International aviation accident and incident investigations are governed by Annex 13 of the Convention on International Civil Aviation. As the "State of Occurrence", the Islamic Republic of Iran and, specifically, its Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), is the lead investigative body for this safety investigation. The role of States with a special interest by virtue of fatalities, serious injuries or other direct interests, which includes Canada, is also prescribed.

As the lead investigation agency, the AAIB is also responsible for communicating information about the progress and results of the safety investigation.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, pipeline, and rail transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

