SHALALTH, BC, Dec. 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and British Columbia continue to invest in local infrastructure to meet the needs of communities, enhance people's quality of life, increase food security, and support local solutions that make communities more resilient to unpredictable events.

Today, Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Josie Osborne, British Columbia's Minister of Municipal Affairs, announced funding for an improved emergency transportation option for Tsal'alh.

This funding enables Tsal'alh Development Corporation to build a new dock and purchase a boat, providing band members with safe and reliable emergency transportation to and from the Nation and improving access to essential goods and food supply. The new boat will also help provide critical services to the community, including transporting health professionals and carrying out emergency evacuations as needed.

The Government of Canada is investing $366,763 in this project through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program's COVID-19 Resilience Infrastructure Stream.

"Our Government is taking action to increase communities' resilience and ensure people's safety in the face of extreme climate events. Recent events in B.C. have highlighted the need to think outside the box in designing our transportation infrastructure. Our Government is proud to partner with British Columbia on this innovative project, which will ensure the Tsal'alh First Nation has a safe mode of transportation to and from the Nation."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country, on behalf of The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"This funding will help bring peace of mind to members of the Tsal'alh. Communities located in remote locations are particularly vulnerable to road closures and other unforeseen events which can create safety issues when critical health services or evacuations are needed. As we've seen with extreme weather events in recent months, all people in British Columbia must have safe and reliable access to essential services.

Honourable Josie Osborne, B.C.'s Minister of Municipal Affairs

"Tsal'alh has been impacted by climate change the past few years, as extreme weather events have closed our roads in and out of the community. This project will provide an important option of water transportation via Seton Lake to ensure emergency access to essential services. With climate change causing extreme events like forest fires and flooding, water, rail and road access are essential options needed to provide services to our community. Tsal'alh Government will work closely with the Tsal'alh Development Corporation to ensure a successful project."

Chief Randy James, Tsal'alh Government (TG)

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Including today's announcement, 100 infrastructure projects under the COVID-19 funding stream have been announced in B.C. to address the effects of the pandemic with a total federal contribution of more than $85 million and a total provincial contribution of almost $21 million .

and a total provincial contribution of almost . During that period, over $38 billion has been earmarked for communities across Canada to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over $1.77 billion for COVID-19 related projects.

has been earmarked for communities across to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over for COVID-19 related projects. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

