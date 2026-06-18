Try the Tims® summer menu: Crispy Chicken Sandwich and NEW Poppin' Frozen Quenchers™, plus hot deals on cold beverages

TORONTO, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons is bringing a delicious new pop and crunch to lunch and dinner.

A Crispy Chicken Sandwich is back at Tims and it's even more delicious than ever. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich is craveable lunch and dinner option – featuring a crispy patty made with 100 per cent seasoned chicken breast, plus tomato, lettuce and mayo on a pillowy potato bun.

Try the Tims® summer menu: Crispy Chicken Sandwich and NEW Poppin’ Frozen QuenchersTM, plus hot deals on cold beverages Try the Tims® summer menu: Crispy Chicken Sandwich and NEW Poppin’ Frozen QuenchersTM, plus hot deals on cold beverages

Tim Hortons is also adding a whole new dimension of crackle and pop to beverages with the newest addition to the popular Frozen Quencher lineup: Poppin' Frozen Quenchers. These truly unique drinks explode with popping candies that are blended throughout and heaped on top, creating a sensory experience in this refreshingly icy and creamy drink. Poppin' Frozen Quenchers are available in five amazing fruit flavours.

Tims commitment to offering great value means guests can enjoy more of what they love this summer, starting with the introduction of two for $6 medium original Iced Capps® on Mondays*. Plus, every day from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., $3 Happy Hour lets guests enjoy a medium Iced Latte or flavoured Cold Brew for only $3.

"Summer at Tims has always been about sharing special moments with friends and family, whether it's stopping for food and treats on road trips, enjoying Iced Capps on a walk with a friend, or hanging out with cold drinks and Timbits® at the beach or park," said Matthew Feaver, Head of Innovation for Tim Hortons.

"This summer, we're making those moments even better with new, craveable menu items and delicious new drinks at amazing everyday value."

*At participating restaurants in Canada for a limited time and while supplies last. See the Tims® App or www.timhortons.ca for details.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

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