TORONTO, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Tim Hortons is excited to launch a new lineup of handcrafted iced and hot matcha beverages at Tims restaurants across Canada made with high quality, 100% pure and authentic matcha tea.

The matcha used at Tims is made from a high quality grade of shade-grown green tea leaves which are picked, dried, and then double ground into a fine powder to deliver a fresh signature matcha flavour and a vibrant green colour.

Tim Hortons launches new lineup of handcrafted matcha beverages made with high quality, 100% pure and authentic matcha tea

The lineup of Tims matcha beverages includes:

Vanilla Iced Matcha Latte with Cold Foam

Latte with Cold Foam Original Iced Matcha Latte

Latte Unsweetened Iced Matcha Latte

Latte Hot Vanilla Matcha Latte

Latte Hot Matcha Latte

"We're proud to be launching a high quality matcha experience for Tims guests across Canada. We sourced a 100% pure matcha green tea that is double-ground at a low-temperature to deliver an authentic and delicious matcha for both our iced and hot beverages," said Matthew Feaver, Head of Innovation for Tim Hortons.

"Our matcha lineup is designed to delight both longtime matcha fans and guests who are looking to explore the world of matcha as a delicious alternative to coffee or black tea. Guests can enjoy their matcha at Tims in a variety of different ways including sweetened or unsweetened, with vanilla flavour, and with cold foam."

The new lineup of iced and hot matcha beverages is available now at participating Tims restaurants across Canada.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

[email protected]