TORONTO, July 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- Thank you Canada! Tim Hortons is proud to announce that over $12.7 million was raised for Tim Hortons Foundation Camps during this year's Camp Day campaign.

Tim Hortons Camp Day has raised $287.7 million in its history, which has supported sending nearly 350,000 underserved youth to experience the Tims Camps multi-year development program that builds confidence, resiliency, and other critical skills.

Tim Hortons Camp Day raised $12.7 million for Tim Hortons Foundation Camps to help underserved youth reach their full potential.

"Once again, Tims guests and restaurant owners came together in a big way for Camp Day," says Axel Schwan, President of Tim Hortons. "Every hot and iced coffee purchased on July 15 is a direct investment in a young person's future, and I'm proud of what our communities accomplished together this year."

Every year on Camp Day, Tim Hortons restaurant owners donate 100 per cent of the proceeds from hot and iced coffee sales to Tim Hortons Foundation Camps and raise additional funds through Camp Day bracelets, Camp Day donuts, Donation Badges, and other unique fundraising initiatives developed by local Tims restaurant owners and their team members.

"Camp Day is a powerful reminder of what can happen when communities come together with a shared belief in creating brighter futures for youth. This year's results are about much more than dollars raised," says Caroline Barham, President of the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps board, and a Tims restaurant owner. "They represent thousands of acts of kindness and a commitment to supporting young people as they develop the confidence, independence, and skills that will serve them throughout their lives. Thank you to everyone who played a role in making Camp Day 2026 such a meaningful success."

For more information on how to support Tims Camps throughout the year visit www.timscamps.com.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS FOUNDATION CAMPS

Tim Hortons® Foundation Camps is a non-profit charitable organization founded in 1974 by Ron Joyce to honor his late friend Tim Horton. For over 50 years, Tims Camps has been a leader in youth development programming, helping young people from underserved communities gain the skills and confidence to rewrite their stories for a brighter future. Through experiences both at camp and in the classroom, youth build resilience, leadership, and responsibility, empowering them to thrive in school, work, and life. Across North America, Tims Camps has provided life-changing experiences to nearly 350,000 youth--at no cost to them or their families. This is made possible through the generosity of Tim Hortons Restaurant Owners, guests, corporate sponsors, donors, and community partners.

ABOUT TIM HORTONS

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. For more than 60 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

SOURCE Tim Hortons

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