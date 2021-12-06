OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - TRV Employee Benefits Consulting, a specialized benefit consulting firm in Eastern Ontario announced today that founder, Tom VanAlstine, will join Sterling Capital Brokers (SCB) as a Managing Director.

Founded in 2010 by Tom VanAlstine, TRV Employee Benefits Consulting brings a tailored approach to over 125 employee benefits, group retirement, and individual insurance clients in Eastern Ontario. TRV Employee Benefits Consulting is headquartered in Ottawa, ON with a focus on small to medium size businesses. Tom brings over 24 years of experience in the employee benefits industry, ensuring his clients receive quality consulting to help them achieve their goals.

With respect to this announcement, Tom, President of TRV Employee Benefits Consulting, noted that "We are extremely proud to be the newest member of the Sterling Capital Brokers family. The SCB technology will be a game-changer for many of the small to medium size businesses in Ottawa and Eastern Ontario who have limited options for tech-enabled solutions. As a combined company we will be able to provide best-in-class consulting and service while continuing to bring innovative solutions to our clients".

"Sterling continues to prioritize our national growth by merging with Tom at TRV Employee Benefits Consulting. We are excited to continue to build our team of talented consultants with the addition of Tom's expertise. The combination of Tom's book of clients with Sterling technology will unlock significant value to the respective book of clients" said SCB President, John Griffin. "The team at SCB are excited to start working with Tom and expand our reach into the Ottawa and Eastern Ontario markets".

Sterling Capital Brokers (SCB) was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. SCB is Canada's largest independent benefit consulting firm that specializes in servicing SME's and Multi-National Enterprise clients across Canada. SCB offers its clients comprehensive benefit consulting and customized plan management technology services which provides rapid and bespoke solutions to its client base.

SOURCE Sterling Capital Brokers

For further information: President of Sterling Capital Brokers, John Griffin, [email protected], 647-824-3433

