TruShield Insurance Partners with Toronto Raptors to Give Small Businesses the Chance to Win a 'Partner for a Game' Prize Package

TORONTO, March 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, TruShield Insurance announced a partnership with the Toronto Raptors to become the team's official Small Business Insurance partner. To mark this new partnership, TruShield is launching a new contest offering Ontario small businesses the chance to become a Toronto Raptors 'Partner for a Game'. Now until April 6th, 2021, small businesses will have the opportunity to demonstrate how becoming an official partner of the team will help their business to win a coveted promotional package for a regular season game.

"At TruShield Insurance, we're always looking for new and innovative ways to support small businesses and our customers – especially as they navigate these challenging times. Through this partnership, we're excited to offer one lucky entrepreneur the unparalleled opportunity to promote their business nationally," said Craig Hopkinson, Vice President of TruShield Insurance.

Businesses can submit their story through either:

"We are proud to partner with TruShield to help showcase small businesses to our fans that otherwise would not have the opportunity to do so," said Jordan Vader, Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "Small businesses have the ability to offer unique, innovative services and products to Canadians, and the chance to win a feature during a Raptors game because of TruShield is exciting."

One winner will be selected at the end of the contest and will receive an advertising package that includes broadcast assets during a game, digital promotion within the Raptors website and social media channels, and an out-of-home billboard ad in Downtown Toronto. Click here for details.

TruShield Insurance is a proud supporter of Canada's small business community. We are 100% Canadian and owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. We focus on serving Canadian small business owners, entrepreneurs and startups. We provide affordable, flexible, and tailored insurance solutions for small businesses. Visit us online at trushieldinsurance.ca to learn more about our products and request a quote.

