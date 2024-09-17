OREO logo to appear on players' helmets as part of a long-term partnership

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Toronto Maple Leafs unveiled OREO as the team's new helmet sponsor as part of a multi-year deal. The logo integration is part of a comprehensive partnership that will see OREO and Mondelēz Canada activating digitally, within retail, in the community and in-venue with Maple Leafs fans. Players will debut the new helmet when they take the ice for the first preseason game of the 2024-25 NHL season on September 22 at 7 p.m. ET at Scotiabank Arena against the Ottawa Senators.

Toronto Maple Leafs and the OREO brand announce partnership (CNW Group/Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd.) OREO logo to appear on players’ helmets as part of a long-term partnership (CNW Group/Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd.)

"As players gear up for each game and fans eagerly watch the action on the ice, we're thrilled to feature OREO on our helmets and highlight a brand that shares our commitment to pushing the creative limits of fan and consumer experiences," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "In partnership with Mondelēz Canada, we're excited to offer fans various ways to connect with OREO and the Toronto Maple Leafs throughout the season, including social contests, city pop-ups, in-arena activities, and more."

To celebrate the first year of the new partnership, OREO and the Maple Leafs will host a special event at Maple Leaf Square prior to the preseason game on September 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Fans are invited to the free activation to participate in unique games for the chance to win Maple Leafs and OREO branded prizes, engage with exclusive photo opportunities, meet special guests and enjoy complimentary OREO cookies. Maple Leafs fans can also enter to win even more prizes in the team's app.

As part of the OREO brand's reveal as the new helmet sponsor, Maple Leafs and OREO created a promotional video available for use here. The content piece uncovers OREO as the reason behind the missing letter "O"s from key Toronto signs, locations and on social media spotted over the last week as well as provides a first look at the new helmet.

"Our iconic brand OREO is always looking to strengthen relevance with consumers via meaningful partnerships, and we are beyond excited to announce our playful connection with the Toronto Maple Leafs this season" said Chantal Butler, VP of Marketing, Mondelēz Canada. "It's a special privilege to have our logo placed on the helmets of one of Toronto's iconic and beloved teams and we're excited to engage with fans all season long and take the consumer experience to the next level."

SOURCE Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd.

Media Contacts: Victoria Malisani, MLSE, [email protected]; Brianna Eshraghi, Mondelez Canada, [email protected]