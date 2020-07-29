Truphone and Optiva Named a Finalist in TM Forum's Excellence Awards

Optiva and Truphone , a pioneering connectivity and eSIM technology provider, were named finalists for the implementation of Optiva Charging Engine™ with cloud-native, open architecture on the public cloud. The implementation accelerated Truphone's digital transformation and innovative technology journey . It allows Truphone to save an estimated 60% on their total cost of ownership (TCO) and to eliminate data centers and all associated costs. Truphone will increase its capabilities to rapidly launch new digital services, experiment with monetization models and offer a wider range of products and services, gaining faster time to market and value. It can also leverage public cloud-based AI and ML software to create real-time customer offers.

"Congratulations to the finalists for this year's prestigious Excellence Awards," said Nik Willetts, CEO, TM Forum. "The entries selected by our impartial judging panel make an inspiring set of real-world digital transformation case studies. The business results achieved by this year's finalists demonstrate that real change is possible and underscore the critical importance of collaboration and co-creation to the future of our industry. I look forward to congratulating the winners in October."

About Optiva Inc.:

Optiva Inc. is the leader in providing communication service providers (CSPs) worldwide with cloud-native revenue management software on the public cloud. Operators and MVNOs can integrate our best-of-breed charging engine into a BSS stack or deploy our fully managed, end-to-end, SaaS-based suite. Optiva solutions offer unmatched speed, scale, security and savings. Our market knowledge, analytical insights and unique Customer Success Program ensure telecoms are equipped to achieve their strategic business goals. Established in 1999, Optiva Inc. is on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: OPT). For more information, visit www.optiva.com .

About Truphone:

Truphone believes that connectivity can be easier, smarter and more efficient. Since 2006, we have built state of the art SIM software, intuitive management platforms and a powerful global network to make this a reality. Every day, our technicians engineer better connections between things, people and business to make the world smarter. Headquartered in London, we have 15 offices across four continents and continue to expand globally. For more information, please go to www.truphone.com .

About TM Forum

TM Forum is an association of over 850 member companies that generate a combined US$2 trillion in revenue and serve five billion customers across 180 countries. We drive collaboration and collective problem-solving to maximize the business success of communication and digital service providers and their ecosystem of suppliers around the world. Today, our focus is on supporting members as they navigate their unique digital transformation journeys, providing practical and proven assets and tools to accelerate execution and platforms to facilitate collaborative problem solving and innovation. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook . Learn more at www.tmforum.org .

