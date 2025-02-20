Trulieve to Open Dispensary in Columbus, Ohio

New Franklin County location will host grand opening celebration Friday, February 21st

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the opening of a new dispensary in Columbus, Ohio.

The new Trulieve Columbus South High Street will host a grand opening celebration Friday, February 21, featuring specials and promotional giveaways.

Trulieve's new Columbus dispensary, located at 601 South High Street, will be open 8 a.m. – 9 p.m., seven days a week, offering walk-in and express pickup service.

"We are excited to open our fifth dispensary in Ohio," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "We are proud to serve downtown Columbus and German Village with Trulieve's high-quality, affordable products and elite customer experience."

Trulieve also operates dispensaries at the following locations in Ohio:

4370 Tonawanda Trail , Beavercreek

, 2950 N. High Street, Columbus

8295 Sancus Blvd, Westerville

3674 Maple Avenue, Zanesville

Trulieve dispensaries offer customers a wide assortment of cannabis products featuring popular brands and accessible form factors including capsules, edibles, flower, tinctures and topicals.

For more information on store activations and locations in Ohio, please visit https://www.trulieve.com/dispensaries/ohio.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

