Trulieve Reports Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve", the "Company", or the "Corporation") (CSE: TRUL) today announced the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on June 24, 2019 (the "Meeting").

The Company put forward the following resolutions to be voted on by shareholders at the meeting, all of which were approved: (i) to elect the Directors of the Corporation for the ensuing year; and (ii) to appoint MNP LLP as the Auditors of the Corporation for the 2019 fiscal year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration.

A total of 165,541,650 of the 181,145,468 outstanding votes1 of the Company as at the record date voted at the meeting, representing 91.39% of outstanding shares.

Election of Directors:

Each of the directors elected at the Meeting, being Kim Rivers, Thad Beshears, George Hackney, Richard May, and Michael O'Donnell will hold office until the next annual general meeting of the Company or until their earlier resignation or removal. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Nominee FOR % Kim Rivers 148,625,115 93.30 Thad Beshears 159,278,033 99.99 George Hackney 159,283,760 99.99 Richard May 159,282,196 99.99 Michael O'Donnell 159,283,830 99.99

Appointment of Auditors:

MNP LLP were appointed as Auditors of the Corporation for the 2019 fiscal year with the Directors authorized to fix their remuneration. Detailed results are below.



FOR % Appointment of Auditors 109,329,014 99.85

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL.

1 Outstanding votes assumes the conversion of all of the issued and outstanding super voting and multiple voting shares.

