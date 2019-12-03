Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers to Participate on Panels at Piper Jaffray Annual Healthcare Conference and MJ Biz Conference

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced that CEO Kim Rivers will be featured on a presenting panel Multi-State Operators take on Medicinal Cannabis speaking with other leading cannabis executives in the healthcare sector at Piper Jaffray's 31st Annual Healthcare Conference at 4:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019. This two-day event is being held in New York City, and will bring together institutional investors and nearly 300 leading public and private companies in various health care services sectors such as biotechnology and specialty pharmaceuticals.

In addition, Ms. Rivers is scheduled to speak on the Licensing: Ins and Outs – Ensuring Continued Compliance in a Changing Regulatory Landscape panel at the MJ Biz Conference at 10:30 a.m. PST on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 in Las Vegas.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

