Trulieve Appoints Peter T. Healy to Board of Directors

Company further strengthens leadership team to support execution of strategic vision

TORONTO, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTC: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the appointment of Peter T. Healy to its Board of Directors.

With continuing growth of the Company in Florida and the expansion of operations into new U.S. states, the addition of Peter Healy broadens the knowledge and experience base of Trulieve's Board of Directors and further supports the execution of the Company's strategic vision.

"We are very pleased to welcome Peter to the Trulieve Board," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "Having advised a number of boards of public and private companies alike, and with a proven track record in financing, M&A, and cross-border listings, Trulieve will benefit from the unique knowledge and perspectives that Peter offers as we continue to bring high-quality products and an industry-leading customer experience to cannabis markets throughout the United States."

An accomplished legal counsel with more than 25 years of experience, Peter manages a broad-based corporate practice, advising companies on a range of issues, including corporate governance, capital markets, and private equity. His diverse clientele includes both public and private companies in a range of industries, including finance, biotechnology, beauty products, agriculture, and healthcare. He holds an MBA from Cornell University and a JD from University of California Hastings.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL.

