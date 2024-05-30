Trulieve Announces Litigation Settlement and Acquisition of Ohio Assets

Trulieve adds two medical dispensaries in Beavercreek and Columbus to Ohio footprint

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced that it has reached an agreement resolving the active litigation.

In accordance with the settlement, Trulieve will acquire Harvest of Ohio, LLC, which will hold licenses for medical cannabis dispensaries in Columbus and Beavercreek. The Harvest of OH medical cannabis dispensary in Athens will be transferred to Ariane Kirkpatrick and will be rebranded under the name Mavuno. Separately, Kirkpatrick will divest ownership of Harvest Grows, LLC and Harvest Processing, LLC, which operate a production facility in Ironton, to unrelated third parties. Trulieve will enter into service agreements to provide operational support to the Ironton production facility. Trulieve will pay an immaterial amount to Kirkpatrick. Other terms of the resolution remain confidential.

Kim Rivers, Trulieve CEO stated, "We are happy to announce the resolution of our litigation that triples our footprint in Ohio. We look forward to serving medical patients and adult use customers when permitted."

Rivers continued, "We are also excited to work with the new owners at the Ironton production facility. With our advice and support, we are certain these operators can produce the high quality products Trulieve is known for."

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

