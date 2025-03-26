Trulieve Announces Expanded Distribution of Premium THC Beverage Onward

Available now at select Shores Liquor locations and coming soon to ABC Wine & Spirits in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., today announced the availability of Onward beverages powered by Trulieve in select Shores Liquor locations and coming soon to ABC Fine Wine & Spirits locations in Florida.

Available for purchase by consumers 21 years and older, Onward can be found at select retail locations in Florida or ordered via DrinkOnward.com for direct shipment to consumers in 36 states

"We are excited to expand distribution of Onward beverages in Florida," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers. "We look forward to working with both Shores Liquor and ABC Fine Wine & Spirits to educate consumers about this new and exciting option for adult refreshment."

Onward beverages come in a variety of delicious flavors including Blueberry Mojito, Italian Spritz, Passionfruit Martini, Peach Bellini, and Sea Salt Margarita. These low-calorie, non-alcoholic cocktails are crafted in the USA using naturally derived THC and CBD with no artificial flavors, colors, or sweeteners offering consumers a new and natural way to sip, socialize, and savor the moment.

Available for purchase by consumers 21 years and older, Onward can be found at select retail locations in Florida or ordered via DrinkOnward.com for direct shipment to consumers in 36 states. Lab testing for Onward beverages is conducted for each batch at final formulation and results can be found online at COA Testing.

For more information, please visit Drinkonward.com/ or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X at @DrinkOnward.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve

Instagram: @Trulieve

X: @Trulieve

Investor Contact

Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations

+1 (424) 202-0210

[email protected]

Media Contact

Phil Buck, APR, Corporate Communications Manager

+1 (406) 370-6226

[email protected]

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.