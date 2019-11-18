Trulieve Announces Another Record Quarter of Double-Digit Growth in Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Operational and financial strength, plus another successful debt offering, places Company in solid position to execute on national expansion plans

TALLAHASSEE, FL, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2019 ended September 30, 2019. Unless otherwise stated, all currency is expressed in U.S. dollars.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial & Operational Highlights

Record revenue of $70.7 million , an increase of 22% on a sequential quarter-to-quarter basis

, an increase of 22% on a sequential quarter-to-quarter basis Adjusted EBITDA 1,2 increased from $31.6 million in Q2 2019 to $36.9 million at September 30, 2019

increased from in Q2 2019 to at Increase of 19% in Florida patient growth in the third quarter, driven primarily by the introduction of smokable flower, increasing patient count to 214,827 at September 30, 2019

patient growth in the third quarter, driven primarily by the introduction of smokable flower, increasing patient count to 214,827 at Opened six additional dispensaries in Florida , bringing the total to 35 at September 30, 2019

, bringing the total to 35 at Closed sale-leaseback agreement on Holyoke, Massachusetts cultivation and processing site

cultivation and processing site Commenced trading on the OTCQX ® Best Market under the symbol "TCNNF"

Best Market under the symbol "TCNNF" Reported total current cultivation capacity of approximately 1.6 million square feet which includes large scale greenhouses, previously reported as experimental, which were added as a cost effective and highly efficient alternative to expand oil biomass capacity

Recent Highlights & Developments

Completed a second public debt deal, delivering approximately $61 million in gross proceeds

in gross proceeds Announced second sale-leaseback on cultivation property in Quincy, Florida for $17 million in proceeds

for in proceeds Proforma cash available to the Company as of November 15, 2019 of $100.8 million

"Our third quarter results reflect our continued customer loyalty, growth, and leadership position. Trulieve's strong brand, wide-ranging access to stores, and authentic customer experience have resonated with our customers and patients," stated Kim Rivers, Trulieve CEO. "The third quarter was also successful in further strengthening our position in our existing markets as well as preparing for new market entry. We continue to build operational efficiencies and financial discipline to ensure a solid foundation, cash reserves, and the right tools at our disposal to expand our footprint. Looking ahead, this is an exciting time as we execute on our strategic vision to be one of the top performing cannabis companies in North America."

Financial Results

Results of operations For the three months ended For the three months ended

September 30 (Figures in millions and % change

based on these figures) Sept 30 2019 June 30

2019 %

change 2019 2018 %

change Total Revenue $70.7 $57.9 22% $70.7 $28.3 150% Gross Margin2 $44.0 $37.6 17% $44.0 $20.0 120% Gross Margin % 62% 65% - 62% 71% - Operating Expenses $18.0 $14.8 21% $18.0 $8.0 123% Operating Expenses % 25% 26% - 25% 28% - Adjusted EBITDA1,2 $36.9 $31.6 17% $36.9 $16.6 122%

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS

Adjusted EBITDA (Figures in millions) For the three months ended

September 30, 2019 Net Income (IFRS) $60.3 Add (Deduct) Impact of Net Effect

of Change in Fair Value of

Biologicals $(66.1) Grow Cost for Biological Assets &

Unsold Inventory $9.1 Interest Expense, Net $3.9 Depreciation and Amortization $2.7 Depreciation included in Cost of

Goods Sold $1.7 Provision for Income Taxes3 $30.5 Other Income, Net $(5.1) Total Adjustments $(23.3) Adjusted EBITDA1,2 $36.9

1. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS financial measures. While Trulieve believes that these measures are useful for the evaluation and assessment of its performance, they do not have any standard meaning prescribed by IFRS, are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and should not be considered as an alternative to comparable measures determined in accordance with IFRS. 2. Adjusted EBITDA and Gross Margin do not include the net effect of changes in the fair value of biological assets. 3. Includes provision for deferred taxes on biological assets in the amount of $18.2 million

The Management Discussion and Analysis for the period and the accompanying financial statements and notes are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on its website at https://www.trulieve.com/investors.

This news release is not in any way a substitute for reading those financial statements, including the notes to the financial statements.

Financial Guidance

Reflecting continued leverage of scale and financial discipline, the Company is reaffirming guidance for full year 2019 and long-term outlook. Guidance for 2019 and 2020 can be found in our first quarter press release available at: https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/trulieve-reports-another-quarter-of-record-revenue-898676764.html

About Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Trulieve is a vertically integrated "seed-to-sale" company and is the first and largest fully licensed medical cannabis company in the State of Florida. Trulieve cultivates and produces all of its products in-house and distributes those products to Trulieve-branded stores (dispensaries) throughout the State of Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. Trulieve also operates in California, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Trulieve is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol TCNNF.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and statements, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. Such statements include statements regarding the completion of the proposed acquisitions and the plans for the assets of the entities being acquired. Words such as "expects", "continue", "will", "anticipates" and "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current projections and expectations about future events and financial trends that management believes might affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs, and on certain assumptions and analysis made by the Company in light of the experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors management believes are appropriate. Forward-looking information and statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking information and statements herein. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking information and statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such information and statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking information and statements. Any forward-looking information and statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking information and statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward looking information and statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

