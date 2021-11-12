True Patriot Love Foundation Tribute Gala raises over $980,000 to support programs for Veterans and their families

The event raised over $980,000, which will support local community programs across Canada that help address the challenges related to military service. This includes funding summer camps with a focus on the unique needs and requirements of military children, including focused sessions for children who have lost a parent through their service in the military.

The Tribute Gala included personal stories of the Foundation's impact, a conversation about the impact and ongoing developments in Afghanistan, and a special performance from the National Arts Centre, accompanied by members from the Canadian Armed Forces. The event featured a silent auction with soldier helmets that were transformed into works of art by Canadian artists such as Izzy Camilleri and Al Hattie. Members of the military community also contributed pieces.

Central to this year's event was the awarding of the Patriot Award to founder and chairman of The Printing House Charitable Office Janice O'Born. The Patriot Award is presented annually by True Patriot Love to an individual or an organization that has made an outstanding philanthropic contribution to the resilience and wellbeing of the military community.

O'Born previously served as the Gala's Chair, helping to raise over $3.1 million during her leadership. Under her direction, the Gala previously supported the continuum of military service of Canada's Indigenous Peoples and showcased and recognized the strength and dedication of the women of the Canadian Armed Forces and their families. In addition to her ongoing support of our mandate, Janice was the first to step forward to provide a significant donation in support of the inaugural Invictus Games in 2014, as Canada sent our first team of warriors to those games.

Founded in 2009, True Patriot Love Foundation has become Canada's leading organization supporting the military community. The foundation raises awareness around the challenges related to military service and funds programs for serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces, Veterans and their families that support their well-being, enable rehabilitation and recovery from injury, assist the children and spouses of those who serve, and promote re-integration into communities following service. Since inception, True Patriot Love has committed over $35 million in funding to 945 community-based programs across the country, which has helped change the lives of more than 37,600 military members, Veterans and families. For more information, visit www.truepatriotlove.com.

