TruckPro Expands its Heavy-Duty Truck & Trailer Parts and Service Operations in Canada with the Acquisition of Transaxle Parts

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- TruckPro, LLC ("TruckPro"), one of the largest independent distributors of heavy-duty truck and trailer parts and repair services in the United States and Canada headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Crane Carrier (Canada) Limited ("Crane Carrier Canada"), has successfully acquired the Transaxle Parts group of companies ("Transaxle"). For over 30 years, Transaxle has specialized in truck and trailer parts distribution and repair services and operates five locations in the greater Toronto, Ontario market. This acquisition significantly expands Crane Carrier Canada's operations in the Toronto area, Canada's largest transportation market, and greatly enhances TruckPro's presence in Canada, overall.

Transaxle provides a complete line of truck and trailer parts, including hydraulics and drivetrain components, and a comprehensive range of services, with advanced truck and trailer maintenance and repair and hydraulics installation and repair.

"Transaxle's extensive experience, outstanding reputation in the industry, and strong foundation make it an ideal partner and we are very excited about our future together," said Chuck Broadus, President and Chief Executive Officer of TruckPro. "This acquisition expands our footprint and capabilities in Canada and the combined expertise of both companies will greatly enhance our offerings and provide significant benefit for our customers."

Transaxle's owners, Tom Neelin and Gary Zwygers, will continue to lead day-to-day operations, ensuring a seamless integration and on-going commitment to exceptional customer service. "Joining forces with Crane Carrier Canada and TruckPro marks an exciting new chapter for Transaxle," said Neelin. "We are confident that this partnership is a great fit and will elevate our capabilities and our associates will benefit from new growth opportunities as we integrate with TruckPro's extensive network and resources in Canada and the United States."

With this acquisition, TruckPro continues to strengthen its position as a leading distributor of heavy-duty truck and trailer parts and services in North America.

About TruckPro, LLC

Founded in 1958, TruckPro, LLC is a leading distributor of heavy-duty truck & trailer products, and advanced repair services. Through a distribution network of more than 150 stores and advanced service shops, TruckPro delivers a comprehensive range of products to support commercial and government customer requirements in the areas of brake systems, electrical, engines, gear & drivetrain, and more. TruckPro is recognized for delivering measurable value and outstanding support to its customers and suppliers alike. Vast application expertise makes TruckPro an unbiased knowledge resource for product information, documentation, and training. For more information on TruckPro, please visit www.truckpro.com.

SOURCE TruckPro, LLC

Steve Lockridge, VP Sales & Marketing Operations, Email: [email protected], Phone# (901) 252-4432