WENDAKE, QC, Feb. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) supports the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation in demanding the immediate withdrawal of the trucker convoy from Confederation Park in Ottawa. The Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation has indicated that it never gave protesters permission to perform ceremonial activities on their unceded traditional territory.

"The Algonquin peoples have been Guardians of the Land since time immemorial. As such, any ceremonial activity on this territory must be carried out following full consultation with the Chiefs and peoples of the Algonquin Anishinabeg Nation. It is worth remembering that the City of Ottawa, like Quebec, are unceded Indigenous territories, and that First Nations have Aboriginal title and ancestral and treaty rights that are protected by the Constitution, the same document which recognizes our right to self-government. In a context where cultural appropriation raises concerns that are the subject of strong positions on the part of First Nations and other recognized Indigenous groups around the world, there is nothing more dishonest than misleading the public in such a blatant way as to give oneself false pretenses and permissions," affirmed Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL.

In closing, the AFNQL wishes for a peaceful outcome to this protest and demands that police authorities work to ensure that the people of Ottawa quickly return to a peaceful life.

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the political organization that brings together 43 First Nations Chiefs in Quebec and Labrador.

