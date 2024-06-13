TrojAI Announces Expanded Presence in Fredericton, New Brunswick

Technology hub enables further R&D investments to secure AI models and applications

FREDERICTON, NB, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- TrojAI, a leading provider of enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) security solutions, today announced the opening of its new office in Fredericton, New Brunswick strengthening the company's presence in the region. The new office more than triples the capacity of the previous location in Fredericton and will continue to enable the innovation required to secure AI models and applications for enterprises globally.

Situated in Fredericton's Knowledge Park, this new office will serve as a hub for TrojAI's research and development initiatives aimed at securing AI models and applications against malicious attacks and vulnerabilities. The strategic location in Fredericton aligns with TrojAI's mission to tap into the rich pool of cyber security, software engineering and data science talent in the region.

"Our investment in Fredericton is critical to our success in helping enterprises secure AI applications and models" said Lee Weiner, CEO of TrojAI. "Our expanded presence demonstrates a commitment to advancing our products by participating in the rich Fredericton technology ecosystem as well as working with local universities to develop the skills needed to address the evolving challenges posed by adversarial attacks on AI systems."

"The province continues to be a cybersecurity industry leader in Canada and worldwide thanks to companies like TrojAI who act as catalysts and champions of our talent pipeline," said Post-Secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Greg Turner, who is also minister responsible for Opportunities NB. "This homegrown company is a great example of a New Brunswick success story, and its expansion in Fredericton will further strengthen our ecosystem."

TrojAI's expansion into Fredericton not only signifies growth but also underscores its dedication to fostering collaboration and driving innovation in the field of AI security. TrojAI is committed to engaging with the local community, contributing to economic development, and reinforcing Fredericton's position as a hub for cutting-edge cyber security product development.

TrojAI provides a comprehensive AI security platform to protect AI/ML applications and infrastructure. The best-in-class platform empowers enterprises to safeguard applications from real-time threats with TrojAI's firewall. Penetration test models and remediation guidance delivered prior to deployment further mitigate risk. Built by data scientists and cybersecurity experts, TrojAI meets the needs of the largest enterprises with scalability, performance, and extensibility. Follow TrojAI on LinkedIn and X.

