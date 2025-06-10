TrojAI Announces Strategic Integration with OpenAI's ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API to Elevate AI Security and Compliance for Enterprises

SAINT JOHN, NB and BOSTON, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- TrojAI , the enterprise security platform for artificial intelligence (AI) that protects the behavior of AI models, agents and applications, today announced an integration with OpenAI 's ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API to deliver enhanced compliance visibility and runtime protection for organizations. This integration brings together two critical pillars of secure AI deployment—security and compliance—into a unified solution, empowering enterprises to scale generative AI (GenAI) use with confidence.

As the adoption of GenAI technologies accelerates across industries, organizations are placing greater focus on managing risks such as unauthorized AI use, prompt injection attacks, data leakage, and regulatory noncompliance. The integration between TrojAI and OpenAI ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API is designed to support this effort by enabling policy enforcement and comprehensive auditability across enterprise AI interactions.

"By combining OpenAI's enterprise-grade compliance tools with TrojAI's powerful GenAI monitoring and runtime defense capabilities, we're helping organizations strengthen their AI deployments with added layers of security, compliance, and auditability," said Lee Weiner, CEO of TrojAI.

TrojAI's integration with ChatGPT Enterprise Compliance API addresses additional security and compliance requirements around the safe and effective use of AI. TrojAI's integration enables the following across conversations, memories and canvases:

Proactive Detection : Identify and flag high-risk behaviors based on TrojAI policy, including prompt injections, jailbreaks, PII exposure and toxic content designed to prevent potential breaches and data loss.

: Identify and flag high-risk behaviors based on TrojAI policy, including prompt injections, jailbreaks, PII exposure and toxic content designed to prevent potential breaches and data loss. Compliance Logging : Capture detailed records of prompts, responses and enforcement actions for regulatory and internal audits to enable secure AI use at scale while supporting compliance mandates.

: Capture detailed records of prompts, responses and enforcement actions for regulatory and internal audits to enable secure AI use at scale while supporting compliance mandates. Custom Policy Enforcement : Apply out-of-the-box or organization-specific security and compliance rules to ChatGPT Enterprise activity. This helps ensure ChatGPT is used safely and responsibly within each organization's unique regulatory, legal and operational context.

: Apply out-of-the-box or organization-specific security and compliance rules to ChatGPT Enterprise activity. This helps ensure ChatGPT is used safely and responsibly within each organization's unique regulatory, legal and operational context. Integrated Reporting: Deliver user-friendly dashboards and data feeds for compliance, risk and security teams. Integrated reporting turns AI activity into actionable insights, enabling faster decision-making and stronger governance.

This integration enables enterprises to help monitor, enforce and audit AI usage across their ChatGPT Enterprise environments, whether for regulated sectors like finance, healthcare, government, or internal productivity use cases such as HR and sales enablement.

The integration is now available to all ChatGPT Enterprise customers via the TrojAI platform. Learn more about the TrojAI-OpenAI integration here.

About TrojAI

TrojAI's mission is to enable the secure rollout of AI in the enterprise. TrojAI delivers a comprehensive security platform for AI that protects AI models, applications and agents. The best-in-class platform empowers enterprises to safeguard AI models, applications and agents both at build time and run time. TrojAI Detect automatically red teams AI models, safeguarding model behavior and delivering remediation guidance at build time. TrojAI Defend is an AI application and agent firewall that protects enterprises from real-time threats at run time. By assessing the risk of AI model behavior during the model development lifecycle and protecting it at run time, TrojAI delivers comprehensive security for AI models, applications and agents.

