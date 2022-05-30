Troilus Mining Project - Public Comments Invited on the Summary of the Initial Project Description

What is happening?

OTTAWA, ON

May 30, 2022

Chibougamau

Quebec

Canada

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 83658). The summary of the initial project description is also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format, or schedule an online meeting, can contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until June 24, 2022. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Participant funding will be available to eligible participants during this comment period and details will be announced shortly on the Registry. The Agency will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation in this first comment period.

Virtual Information Sessions

The Joint Committee invites the public and Indigenous peoples to attend a virtual information session via Zoom to learn more about the project, the impact assessment process, and how to submit comments on the summary of the initial project description. Choose the date and time of the session you wish to attend.

English Sessions

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 , from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. EDT

, from Thursday, June 9, 2022 , from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EDT

French Sessions

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 , from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EDT

, from Thursday, June 9, 2022 , from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. EDT

To be added to our distribution list concerning the project or to obtain more information on the sessions, please contact the Agency by writing to [email protected].

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This is the first federal comment period for the project. If the Agency determines that a federal impact assessment is required, the public and Indigenous peoples will have additional opportunities to comment over the course of the impact assessment process.

Stay updated by following the Agency on Twitter: @IAAC_AEIC @gcccra #Troilus

What is the proposed project?

Troilus Gold Corp. is proposing the construction and operation of a new open-pit gold and copper mine located approximately 70 kilometres northwest of the Cree community of Mistissini and approximately 170 kilometres north of Chibougamau, in Quebec. As proposed, the Troilus Mining Project would include a new mill complex and new waste rock and overburden piles. The project would also include the mining of two former open pits and the reuse and expansion of the existing waste rock and overburden piles. The project would have a maximum ore production capacity of 40,000 tons per day and a 15-year life span.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: For media inquiries, contact the Agency's media relations team by writing to [email protected], or by calling 343-549-3870.