ECOLOGO® Certification from UL for Mineral Exploration Companies shows commitment to environmental and social best practices.

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW/ -- UL is pleased to announce that Troilus Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with operations in Quebec, is the first company to obtain certification for UL 2723, the Standard for ECOLOGO® Certification Program for Responsible Development for Mineral Exploration Companies.

Launched in 2019, with collaboration from the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association, UL 2723, the Standard for ECOLOGO® Certification Program for Responsible Development for Mineral Exploration Companies along with UL 2724, the Standard for ECOLOGO® Certification Program for Suppliers of the Mineral Exploration Industry, are the first two programs in Canada for mineral exploration companies and their service providers to feature third-party certification of their environmental, social and economic practices.

UL 2723 provides Troilus Gold Corp. the information they need to identify, address and promote their responsible processes. The auditing process also provides them visibility into their own operations – identifying potential problems early, so they can be addressed prior to safety, social or environmental crises.

Justin Reid, Troilus CEO and Director, commented, "Being the first Quebec-based mineral exploration company to achieve ECOLOGO Certification is a proud achievement for our company. Troilus benefits from a legacy of environmental stewardship, strong community ties and a commitment to responsible development that we intend to continue as we move the project forward. ECOLOGO® Certification demonstrates to our stakeholders and investors that a trusted third-party has carefully evaluated our operations and procedures to confirm our sustainable practices. We view our commitment to environmental, social and economic best practices as essential to building a successful company."

"UL congratulates Troilus on their achievement as the first mineral exploration company to receive ECOLOGO® Certification based on their commitment to responsible business practices," said Joseph Hosey, vice president and general manager for UL in Canada. "ECOLOGO® Certification can assist mineral exploration companies with their corporate social responsibility practices while showcasing their internal values and contributing to the responsible development of their local environments."

This program utilizes a process that includes thorough documentation review for certification and potentially on-site visits. ECOLOGO® Certification provides mineral exploration companies and their suppliers the visibility they need to identify, address and promote their responsible processes.

To learn more about how UL helps companies to measure, demonstrate and communicate responsible mineral exploration practices, visit Canada.UL.com/ulcprograms/explore or email [email protected].

