Triotech Wins Prestigious Brass Ring Award

The Canadian company stands out internationally with its latest attraction, Hyper Ride, which will be installed in Niagara Falls this summer

MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Triotech, the world leader in interactive digital attractions, has won a prestigious Brass Ring Award for Best New Product "Major Ride/Attraction" category for its newest ride, Hyper Ride. The company also announced that it has signed an agreement with Clifton Hill in Niagara Falls to sell and install the ride this summer.

The award is presented to recognize innovation and creativity by the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA), the world's largest amusement park and attraction association with more than 6,000 members in over 100 countries.

Hyper Ride is an interactive Dark Ride developed and manufactured entirely in Québec. Recognized in the industry for its originality and the thrill it provides, it transports participants into a world of exhilarating adventure while firmly anchored in their seats. Because of its small footprint, it is easily installed in a tourist site, amusement park, family entertainment centre or shopping mall which usually cannot invest in this type of attraction reserved for large theme parks. The installation of the Hyper Ride at Clifton Hill, the first in North America, is a prime showcase for Triotech and the new ride because of the popularity of this tourist attraction.

"The Brass Ring Awards are the amusement park equivalent of the Oscars," said Ernest Yale, President and CEO of Triotech. "We are honoured that Triotech's work is being recognized by our industry peers, especially in the current environment. We want to create attractions that are both unique and fun for visitors and profitable for our customers. Hyper Ride perfectly meets these objectives and allows us to further expand our international profile."

About Triotech

Triotech is the creator of award winning immersive and interactive media-based attractions for the entertainment market. With more than 415 installations in over 65 countries across all continents, over 135 million guests have lived a Triotech experience over the last decade. Triotech creates attractions such as Interactive Theatres, Interactive Dark Rides, 4D Theaters, VR attractions, Flying Theaters, Walkthroughs and Dark Coasters. Triotech offers integrated turnkey solutions for digital attractions including content developed in its own studio in Montreal, Canada. Founded in 1999, Triotech is a privately held company with over 200 employees deployed in Canada, Europe, the USA, and Asia.

Photo: https://go.trio-tech.com/HyperRide_Promo_Image_HR.png

SOURCE TRIOTECH

For further information: Information: Pierre Tessier, [email protected], (514) 233-1636