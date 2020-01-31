Triotech announces the acquisition of CL Corporation, strengthening its position as media-base attraction leader for the entertainment industry

MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As part of the Forum on Internationalization presented by the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, Montréal International and Investissement Québec, Triotech, a world leader in interactive entertainment, announces today the acquisition of France's CL Corporation, a company that specializes in the design of immersive and interactive animation experiences. Reputed for its flagship project "Attention Menhir!", a 300-seat 4D theatre installed at the Parc Astérix just outside of Paris, this new Triotech subsidiary will make it possible for the Quebec-based SME to expand its ability to create exceptional multimedia attractions for the entertainment and tourism industries on a global scale. Through this acquisition Triotech establishes a permanent base in Europe centred around CL Corp's installations in Rennes, France.

"CL Corporation has impressive technology and know-how as well as a major presence in Europe," said Ernest Yale, Triotech's founding president. "Above all, however, it has demonstrated a great ability to develop customized solutions quickly for their clients. I am delighted that this French company with 30 employees is joining forces with Triotech in order to create new experiences together and strengthen our position as a key leader in the worldwide attractions industry."

Christophe Lucchini, co-founder and president of CL Corporation, said: "We are proud of this transaction that partners us with a recognized leader in our industry, one that has played a creative and technological leadership role for so many years, not only in North America but around the world. We share Triotech's values of innovation, customer focus and commitment to excellence and we are pleased to provide our organization a springboard to continue its development."

The acquisition will allow Triotech to take advantage of CL Corporation's extensive know-how regarding simulators and platform motion as well as its special effects and virtual reality expertise. Together, the two companies will have an increased presence worldwide with locations in Europe, Canada and China.

About Triotech

TRIOTECH, LEADER IN THE DIGITAL INTERACTIVE ATTRACTIONS INDUSTRY

Winner of numerous awards, Triotech creates multimedia immersive and interactive attractions for the entertainment industry. With more than 415 attractions installed in 65 countries spread across all continents, the company has made it possible for 135 million people to live the Triotech experience over the last decade. Triotech creates attractions such as interactive theatres, interactive Dark Rides, 4D theatres, virtual reality attractions, Flying Theatres, Walkthroughs and Dark Coasters. Triotech provides turnkey solutions for the creation of digital attractions, including content development at its own studio in Montreal, Canada. Triotech is a privately-held firm founded in 1999 and with nearly 230 employees in Canada, the United States, Europe, and China.

About CL Corp

CL Corp has been very successful in creating attractions for the entertainment industry since 1999. Based in France, the company is an industry leader, providing leading-edge products and turnkey customized solutions to amusement parks, family entertainment centres, zoos, aquariums, science centres and other leisure facilities around the world.

CL works zealously to support companies from beginning to end, providing unequalled expertise and 20 years of hands-on experience in the industry. With a presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, our team of professionals offers customized service, a creative vision and a true passion to ensure that every project is a resounding success.

