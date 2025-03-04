Trintech Continues to Strengthen Market Leadership, Driving Record-Breaking Sales Bookings

DALLAS, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Trintech, a leading global provider of cloud-based financial close solutions for the Office of Finance, continues to extend its market leadership and global footprint in its fiscal year 2025 (ended January 31st, 2025). Led by increased adoption of Trintech's portfolio of reconciliation and financial close solutions, Trintech has achieved record-breaking sales bookings – a testament to the company's proven solution portfolio, powered by cutting-edge innovation and technologies, and supported by a dedicated, customer and partner-focused team.

"With new customer wins, expanded deployments, stronger partnerships, new offices in India, and several technology advancements, specifically related to AI development, I couldn't be more proud of the accomplishments we achieved this fiscal year," said Darren Heffernan, Chief Executive Officer of Trintech. "I am particularly proud of the increase in new logos signed this past year including a Fortune 50 powerhouse. Our customers and partners continue to validate that Trintech is the solution of choice for reconciliation and financial close automation due to our market-leading matching engine and superior customer experience. The momentum is strong and only getting stronger - organizations are looking to build for the future and Trintech is the answer."

Trintech achieved a record-breaking year for new logo acquisition. Representative customers across the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions that have either adopted or expanded deployments of Trintech's solutions in FY25 include Ascent Hospitality Management, Allwyn Entertainment, Binance Asia Services Pte, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, FrieslandCampina Cheese & Butter, HomeToGo, Insomnia Cookies, KBP Brands, Purdue Federal Credit Union and WK Kellogg Co, to name a few.

Trintech's focus on cultivating a game-changing partner ecosystem continues to deliver. With an amplified focus on our partnership with Workday--the world's fastest growing ERP provider, driven by AI--Trintech was named a Connect Platinum Innovation Partner, joined the Built on Workday program, and earned 3 Workday packaged solution badges in the Workday Marketplace in FY25. The Trintech and Workday partnership helps new and existing joint customers unlock ROI with best-in-class reconciliation and financial close processes.

Lastly, Trintech launched an Innovation Lab to push the boundaries on AI and integrate the latest advancements into our portfolio of financial close solutions. Trintech's ongoing innovation strategy and successful customer deployments have led to its portfolio of reconciliation and financial close solutions being recognized for several industry awards in FY25, including being ranked #1 on multiple grids for financial close software in G2's quarterly reports and being named a Market Leader in FeaturedCustomers' 2024 Financial Close Management Software Customer Success report. In addition, Trintech was listed in the Leader category in multiple analyst reports including ISG's Provider Lens™ Finance and Accounting Platforms 2024 for Record to Report capabilities, SPARK Matrix: Financial Close Management (FCM), and 2024 IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Office of the CFO Record to Report 2024 Vendor Assessment.

